Prior to the vote, board members expressed appreciation for the district's finance team's work and leap of faith.

"I think a lot of us started the process of asking for a budget with the rollback, and your team [was] able to deliver on the rollback and a reduction and still meet all needs of the district," said David Bringman, District 6 representative. "Kudos to everyone involved in that process, because that's above and beyond where we started with just a rollback."

District 3 Representative Connie Hall took it a step further by tying the district's financial footing to continued community support for the Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (ESPLOST). "One of the reasons that we were able to take this leap of faith is because of the outstanding position with ESPLOST," Hall added. "It will be most necessary for ESPLOST IV to be enacted for us to continue in this manner."

ESPLOST IV will be on the Chatham County ballot in November. The school district budget is available on the district website at sccpss.com.

Barbara Augsdorfer is the education and nonprofits reporter for the Savannah Morning News. Reach her at BAugsdorfer@gannett.com or on Twitter @Babs7983.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah-Chatham County Schools approve millage rate reduction