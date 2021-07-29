Racism impedes unity; we must respect, embrace our cultural differences

Savannah students return to the classroom this month. A critical subject they study is U.S. history which is rich with stories of victory and triumph and defeat and failures. Each aspect of our history, regardless of how embarrassing or ugly, is important and contributes to the tapestry of our citizenry and to the savory flavor of our salad. As students learn U.S. history, they should learn all of it from kaleidoscope lenses that bring everything into focus.

Nothing should be censored or left out — but rather taught with precise accuracy: Land occupied by Indigenous people was taken. Blacks were enslaved and counted as cattle/property. Enslaved Blacks were not content with their lot in life and were indeed horribly mistreated and tortured. Laws were passed to dehumanize Blacks and strip them of their rights. Many white people recognized the wrongs of the nation and gave their lives to make it right.

For 67 years a remnant of slavery was an integral part of US currency — a picture of Monticello, Thomas Jefferson's plantation where 400 Blacks lived in bondage, was engraved on the back of the nickel coin. It has taken eight Civil Rights Acts by Congress to right wrongs to Black people. And, many wrongs have still not been righted!

One benefit of learning accurate history is the opportunity to unify a divided country and honor the contributions of both the enslaved and the freed. To deny history is ludicrous. Knowing truth frees us to forward move in a mutually beneficial direction. In his book, “Born a Crime,” Trevor Noah cleverly described the history of racism as it is taught in the U.S.: “There was slavery and then there was Jim Crow and then there was Martin Luther King Jr., and now it’s done.” Hiding racism is not history.

Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools Superintendent Ann Levett recently said that politicizing education is a distraction from what educators need to focus on. She reminded me that children learn about their world from varied sources: Google, social media, family, church, their own social network of peers. Their worldview is not developed from just what they learn in the classroom. Thus, efforts to silence or rewrite history in our schools serves no purpose for the children who are allegedly being protected.

Racism impedes unity. The salad bowl concept allows each of us to be our original selves with pride and absence of fear or ridicule. Until we have that, we really don’t have unity. Until we have that, the “Pledge of Allegiance,” once recited by school children, is not true — we are not united. Until we have that, we are not a land providing liberty and justice for all. I’ll have the salad bar, please!

Maxine L. Bryant, Ph.D., is a contributing lifestyles columnist for the Savannah Morning News. She is an assistant professor, Department of Criminal Justice & Criminology, and interim assistant director, Center for Africana Studies, at Georgia Southern University, Armstrong Campus. Contact her at 912-344-3602 or email dr.maxinebryant@gmail.com. See more columns by her at SavannahNow.com/lifestyle/.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Racism impedes unity; we must respect, embrace our cultural differences