Old Savannah City Mission reopens for evening services, with hot meals inside to those in need

"We don't refer to these people as homeless people. They're people we know — our friends and neighbors," said Executive Director Larry McDaniel. "We see them on the street. And we want to treat them with dignity and respect. They know when they come here, they're going to get dignity and respect. We [don't] treat them like what they are, but what we know God is going to make out of them."

The mission, at 2414 Bull St., had to discontinue its dining room meal service in March 2020 due to the pandemic. However, its programs of housing and rehabilitation for its students were able to continue. The mission continued to fulfill a need by serving more than 131,800 “to go” lunches and dinners to its friends and neighbors in 2020 and into the first half of 2021, according to Connell Stiles, the mission's director of development.

Additionally, the mission partnered with J. C. Lewis Healthcare to provide the Johnson & Johnson one-dose COVID vaccine to its staff, residents, and anyone who came by during several on-site clinics in early 2021.

'They come because they're hungry.'

In order to receive a meal, a person must first attend a scheduled religious service that lasts anywhere from 30 to 60 minutes, McDaniel said.

"Our philosophy is a hot meal is often the first step on a road to a new life. People come to us, not because they want to get saved, [and] not because they want to hear the gospel. They come here because they're hungry," he said. "They want to lay down on a soft bed. And we say, 'Let us tell you about a lifestyle change, where you'll never be hungry. You'll never have to sleep in a park again.' That's our approach."

The mission's residential program is for men only, but women and children in need are welcome to attend the services and eat a meal in the dining room.

People aren't forced into the program. A man can come, take a hot shower, get a set of clean clothes, and stay for seven nights, then leaves so someone else can take that bed. The mission can hold up to 44 men each night, but also won't turn anyone away on a cold or rainy night. "We have rubber mats we'll put out all over in the dining room and the chapel and at times we've had 100 men here," McDaniel said.

He added men cannot "hang around" the mission during the day. "This is not a flophouse. It is a house of God," McDaniel said. If a man decides he wants to change his life, he is counseled and can join the program for 13 months.

"Students" as they are called, receive new clothing, meals, vocational training, life skills training, and medical attention if needed. "The people [who come to us] don't have any parameters," McDaniel continued. "[They have] no barriers or boundaries in their lives. So for us, everything starts on time. Everything ends on time. Everything has to be hospital clean. It will get messed up but it's not going to stay messed up long because someone will come along and clean."

The students do all the work in the mission — custodial, office work, meal prep, warehouse, donation pick ups and retail work in the mission's two stores. The hallways, dorm rooms and bathrooms are immaculate.

"We want people to see us like we are. It's this clean all the time," McDaniel added.

After Young was removed from the program for smoking, he returned to Swainsboro. He recalled the downward spiral his life took from there.

He was in jail in Swainsboro for shoplifting. He recounts his story saying the sheriff kept him in jail longer than the charge allowed not because he was "picking on him," but the sheriff said, "I'm trying to save your life."

"I kept telling them I wanted to go to Old Savannah City Mission and they said, 'OK, go.' But I told them I don't have a way to get there," Young said. The sheriff ended up driving Young to the mission. Young started out driving a truck to pick up donations, then was asked one day to help cook breakfast, when the mission found out Young had been a cook in the army.

"That was seven years ago," Young said. During that time he renewed his ServSafe certification and also earned a culinary degree. He now works full time at the mission. He said he thought about taking his skills elsewhere to make more money, but he added, "I had to just remember where I came from; and I came to serve [God] and he supplies everything I need."

Dawson is another graduate of the mission's program. McDaniel said Dawson worked his way up from working in the warehouse, to driving one of the trucks that picks up donations; and is now a general manager in one of the mission's thrift stores. "He does a phenomenal job," McDaniel said of Dawson. "Almost all of our employees came right off the streets and came through our program and now they're employed full time."

McDaniel described the merchandise the store usually stocks. The mission won't take "junk" that is not able to be resold. "People call us to come and pick up their donations, but we also get near-new furniture from stores and hotels," McDaniel explained. "If a store gets a sofa that someone purchased and returned within a couple of days, the store doesn't resell that sofa. They donate that near-new sofa to us. It's possible you can get a $1,000 sofa here for $50."

Some individual pieces of Lenox china were on display for $5 to $10 that normally retail for more than $30.

'A fresh start'

The mission also works with men re-entering society after prison.

"A [prison] chaplain might call us saying, 'I got a guy, he's accepted Christ as his Savior. I've been watching him for a couple of years now. He's doing well, but he's being paroled and has nowhere to go'," McDaniel said. "We'll take him for three months at no cost to him or anybody."

The only requirement is that he looks for a job; and when he gets a job and wants to stay at the mission, he pays one-third of his paycheck to the mission. If the man doesn't get a job within that first three months, he has to move on, McDaniel said.

"It's a wonderful thing. And we did that with a grant," McDaniel said. "We're true to that grant. We said when we [applied for] the grant, this is what it's going to be and that's what it is today. We have room for 20 men up there."

Old Savannah City Mission is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. In its most recent IRS Form-990 filing from 2019 it listed six voting board members, 15 employees, and more than 1,900 volunteers. It claimed just over $1.9 million in assets and just over $1.7 million in liabilities, for a net balance of just over $200,000.

For more information, click on the Old Savannah City Mission website at oldsavannahcitymission.org.

Barbara Augsdorfer is the education and nonprofits reporter for the Savannah Morning News. Reach her at BAugsdorfer@gannett.com or on Twitter @Babs7983.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Old Savannah City Mission reopens for evening services, with hot meals inside to those in need