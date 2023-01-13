Mount Vernon School sophomore organizes Cocoa Classic 5K to buy shoes for kids

Maher also knew that nearby Lake Forest Elementary School, where more than 60 percent of its students are economically disadvantaged, was where he wanted to help. His goal with the Cocoa Classic 5K is to raise enough funds to buy a pair of shoes for each of the more than 600 students who attend the school. Race proceeds will go to Shoes That Fit, a non-profit organization to benefit students of the school.

Last summer he started working on the 5K, first looking for information online at the city of Sandy Springs website. With his parents’ help on the legal side, he filled out forms with the city to secure permits for road closures and to have police and EMT on site.

He has partnered with race production company Raceworks to ensure the race is a USATF-certified loop course and an AJC Peachtree Road Race qualifier.

“As soon as you cross the line, your timing will be sent to your email,” Maher said.

Every finisher will receive a Yeti cup with the Cocoa Classic logo filled with hot cocoa at the finish line. The top finishers will also receive prizes. BioLiyte, the “IV in a bottle” drink, is a sponsor of the race.

Credit: Mount Vernon School Credit: Mount Vernon School

The race itself is now registered as a non-profit to ensure that it is held annually, Maher said.

Mount Vernon School Chief Brand Officer Michele Koch said that hearing that a sophomore student had navigated the permitting process and undertaken the huge project was inspirational. The school tries to support its students and give them the freedom to think big, she said.

“The thing that I love the most about Collin’s story and his efforts is that it has an impact beyond just our immediate community, that there is a beneficiary,” she said.

Maher said he’s considering architecture or business in college, but he definitely plans on running.

Registration, which is solely online, is $40 through Jan. 18, $45 through Feb. 17 and $50 on race day. Onsite registration will not be available. At least 60 runners already had signed up soon after registration opened, with more anticipated closer to race day.

Credit: Rough Draft Atlanta Credit: Rough Draft Atlanta

