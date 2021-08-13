According to the DPH vaccination dashboard, nearly 4.3 million (41%) of Georgians are fully vaccinated. In Chatham County, just over 123,000 (43%) are fully vaccinated. Bryan County reports just over 14,800 (40%) are fully vaccinated. In Effingham County, slightly more than 18,400 (31%) are fully vaccinated.

The Georgia DPH also reported of the nearly 4.3 million residents who are fully vaccinated, 13,332 have subsequently tested positive for COVID-19 (0.3%); 198 have been hospitalized (0.004%) and 105 (0.002%) have died.

Barbara Augsdorfer is the education and nonprofits reporter for the Savannah Morning News. Reach her at BAugsdorfer@gannett.com or on Twitter @Babs7983.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: More than 5,000 new COVID cases reported statewide since Thursday; statewide vax rate is 41%