More than 5,000 new COVID cases reported statewide since Thursday; statewide vax rate is 41%

The Georgia Department of Public Health reported a total 982,598 positive cases of COVID-19 statewide on Friday. Of that number, 5,165 were added since Thursday and 212 were recently admitted to hospitals. The state DPH reported 45 new deaths for a statewide total of 18,987.
As of Friday, Chatham County has reported a total 24,448 positive cases and 458 confirmed deaths. Bryan County has reported 3,209 positive cases and 39 deaths. Effingham County has reported 4,582 positive cases and 75 deaths.
All three Coastal Empire counties are in the "red" zone with positive case rates above 10%: Chatham has a positive case rate of 19.6% for the past two weeks (11% overall); Bryan has a two-week positive case rate of 18.8% (11% overall); and Effingham reported a two-week positive case rate of 21.7% (12.1% overall).
According to the DPH vaccination dashboard, nearly 4.3 million (41%) of Georgians are fully vaccinated. In Chatham County, just over 123,000 (43%) are fully vaccinated. Bryan County reports just over 14,800 (40%) are fully vaccinated. In Effingham County, slightly more than 18,400 (31%) are fully vaccinated.
The Georgia DPH also reported of the nearly 4.3 million residents who are fully vaccinated, 13,332 have subsequently tested positive for COVID-19 (0.3%); 198 have been hospitalized (0.004%) and 105 (0.002%) have died.
