About a dozen kids were lined up and ready for their chance to earn a free scoop of Leopold's ice cream during the kickoff for the 11th annual "I Pledge for Ice Cream Project."
Alone or in pairs they each took their turn reciting the Pledge of Allegiance before picking out their favorite flavor.
The event is open to kids 12 and younger and will continue from 4 to 7 p.m. every Monday in July at Leopold's at 212 E. Broughton St.
This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Leopold's 'I Pledge for Ice Cream Project' a favorite for kids
