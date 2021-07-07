Have you seen these celebrities around the Savannah area?

Local celebrity sightings:

Excitement was in the air a couple of Thursdays ago when the U.S. Secret Service called and asked if a couple and their three children could stop in the following day. Everyone at Mrs. Wilkes was taking guesses as to who it would be.

“I figured it was either Ivanka or Jenna Bush,” Marcia recalled. The following day Marcia decided to wear a dress that she purchased a few years ago from T.J. Maxx that Ivanka designed. “I wear it to work a lot,” she explained.

Sure enough, Marcia was correct in her assumption. The family walked inside the restaurant, which since the pandemic has only offered outside or takeout service. Marcia welcomed them and their Secret Service entourage inside with her usual greeting — “We’re so glad to have you” — and was struck how tall Ivanka and Jared were and how well-behaved their children were.

“They are so tall,” Marcia said, adding that the two were “delightful” to talk to, especially Jared, who always seems so quiet on TV, she said. Ivanka was wearing white shorts with a white top and blue earrings. The family ate vegetables but took along a bag of fried chicken to give to a friend, Marcia said.

Another celebrity sighting happened a few days later, when Francie and Toby Browne, and their children and families, visited Daufuskie Island, South Carolina, to celebrate Toby's 75th birthday. The longtime local golf pro and his entourage stayed at a home near Bloody Point.

Francie said one day their son Toby Jr. came running into the house and asked if she had a lighter. "I had one in my pocket that I had used to light the candles on Toby's birthday cake," she said. Toby Jr. said singer/songwriter John Mellencamp had ridden up the road to the house on a bicycle and asked for a lighter. Mellencamp owns a house on Daufuskie.

Francie and Toby Sr. rushed outside to join Toby Jr. and his sister, Lizzie Poston, who already were making “small talk” about music with Mellencamp and a woman.

“They were very nice,” Francie said, adding that she gave him the lighter to keep. Someone asked the singer if he would mind having his picture taken and he was very gracious about it, Francie said.

One never knows who will be spotted around Savannah and vicinity next time.

If you have a celebrity sighting and a photo to go with it, send your information and photo to online@savannahnow.com.

Polly Powers Stramm is a contributing lifestyles columnist for the Savannah Morning News. Contact Polly at 912-657-3877 or pollparrot@aol.com. See more columns by Polly Powers Stramm at SavannahNow.com/lifestyle/.

Celebrity sightings

To see more photos of celebrities who were in Savannah, read this story online at SavannahNow.com/lifestyle/.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Have you seen these celebrities around the Savannah area?