Gwinnett father, son write book about unsung figures in Black history

“Unsung African-American History Makers” includes two-page profiles on 60 subjects. Carson said that they discovered many of these “hidden figures” while conducting research for their previous books.

“We were very fortunate,” he said, noting that it took about eight months to complete their latest project. “Prior to this book, we’ve done other books together on Black history and we did tons of research for those as well, so we were ahead of the game in knowing about the figures mentioned.

“There were some we did not know as well, so it was like finding hidden pieces to a puzzle. Every once in a while in our research we’d find out about someone we’d never heard of before… We figured there was a lot more out there. "

Although the father-son team has thus far proven quite prolific, Carson said they don’t have a firm idea on their next book — or if there will be a next book.

“That’s the big question we’re asking each other,” he said. “The way our process normally works, we might hear of something interesting and think it might be a good subject for a book. That’s how it all starts. We don’t have any projects in mind now, but we may in the future.”

Carson is not only pleased that he and his son, who is home schooled, have produced three books but he’s also grateful for the familial connection they’ve strengthened and enjoyed.

“We spend a lot of time with each other during the day and at night. I work remotely from home, so right after work we spend most of the evenings — if we’re not playing video games — bouncing different ideas off each other,” he said, noting that Matthew designed the book’s cover. “Our weekends were a time for research, and we’d talk during the week about what we’re going to do at the end of the week.

“One of the things we enjoy doing together is making sure we made it to the library — mostly on the weekends — and doing research with each other. We spent a lot of bonding time doing that.”

Their books are available through Amazon and other e-retailers. For more information, visit Michael A. Carson’s Facebook page or email www.doubleinfinitypublishing1@gmail.com.

