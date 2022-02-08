Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Constitutional carry, ballot drop boxes, Georgia First Amendment Foundation event

three people, a woman and two men, with face masks outside dropping voting ballots into a dropbox

Credit: Fresh Take Georgia

caption arrowCaption
three people, a woman and two men, with face masks outside dropping voting ballots into a dropbox

Credit: Fresh Take Georgia

Partner Badge Logo
Fresh Take Georgia
By FTG Podcast Team
40 minutes ago

Season 2 Episode 4 — Feb. 7, 2022

In our fourth episode of Season 2 of Gold Dome Debrief, we take a look at how the Senate Judiciary Committee approved the Georgia Constitutional Carry Act of 2021 and recap the Georgia First Amendment Foundation legislative breakfast.

caption arrowCaption
Logo_Gold Dome Debrief_gold GA capitol dome on purple map of GA

Credit: Fresh Take Georgia

Logo_Gold Dome Debrief_gold GA capitol dome on purple map of GA

Credit: Fresh Take Georgia

caption arrowCaption
Logo_Gold Dome Debrief_gold GA capitol dome on purple map of GA

Credit: Fresh Take Georgia

Credit: Fresh Take Georgia

Gold Dome Debrief is a weekly podcast focused on Georgia politics and the state's General Assembly. Tune in each week as our team of reporters from Fresh Take Georgia keeps you up to speed on everything happening in the peach state's legislature.

For more from Fresh Take Georgia and the latest updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

The post Constitutional carry, ballot drop boxes, Georgia First Amendment Foundation event appeared first on Fresh Take Georgia.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Georgia GOP lawmakers draw districts in Democratic counties
Georgia racial teaching bills focus on ‘divisive concepts’
Georgia state Rep. Matt Dollar resigns from Legislature
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top