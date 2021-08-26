Dad: Savannah-area middle schooler Logan McCay was gentle and kind

Every night, Logan would fall asleep with his cat Cody and pet gecko safe in its habitat. That’s how McCay remembered his son when he waved goodbye to him for the last time last Friday afternoon.

Logan spent every other weekend with his mom, a routine adopted some time after his parents split about two years ago.

McCay said “I love you” to his son just like he did each time. Sometimes Logan said it back, other times he didn’t. But, this time, Logan said “I love you” twice, his father recalled.

“I said ‘See you Monday after school’ and thought to myself ‘How lucky he said it twice’,” said McCay.

The following Monday, on Aug. 23, McCay received several texts from Coastal Middle School on Whitemarsh Island, where Logan attended seventh grade. Apparently, his son wasn’t in class.

“Then I saw a news report that there was a fatal wreck on the island,” said McCay, “this has been something I was afraid was going to happen for many years.”

McCay said his ex-wife, Madrina McCay, had been struggling with alcohol and prescription medication for decades. A call from a friend confirmed his fears.

Madrina had been drinking and veered off the side of Johnny Mercer Boulevard, barreling the passenger side into a tree. Logan died on his way to school, about four minutes away from campus. Madrina was taken to the hospital.

“He loved his mother ... and he protected her as much as he could just because that was the kind of person he was,” said McCay.

He said he did the same for Logan. "I wanted to keep him protected ... I shielded him from a lot."

McCay said he wants to continue to preserve his son's memory with the same love and light Logan brought into the world.

"It's important to me that this all loops around to don't drink and drive," said McCay.

Nearly a fourth of driving fatalities in Georgia are alcohol-impaired driving fatalities. A total of 353 people died in a drunk driving accident in 2019 in Georgia.

"It didn't have to happen," said McCay.

Logan's unconditional love for animals, nature and the people around him is what he'll remember him for. That, and his determination to finish every game to its end, his father said.

Those at Coastal Middle School said Logan often "uplifted and supported his fellow classmates" and that "he brought joy and kindness" into the classrooms.

"He was a gentle giant," said McCay, "He was one of the tallest kids in his class ... and wouldn’t hurt anybody."

If there was one more thing he could say to his son, McCay said it'd be what he always told Logan before he left.

"I just wish I could hug him and tell him how much I love him," said McCay, "and he knows.”

