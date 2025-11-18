Opinion Marjorie Taylor Greene wants to leave ‘toxic’ politics behind. I’m skeptical. MTG must build a record of redemption, which may take a long time and which may only be possible if she is willing to lose an election. U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., calls out as President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address during a joint meeting of Congress in the House chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, March 7, 2024, in Washington, D.C. (Win McNamee/Getty Images/TNS)

In an ancient fable, a scorpion wants to cross a body of water, but because he can’t swim, the creature asks a frog to hitch a ride on the amphibian’s back. The frog retorts that he fears the scorpion will sting him. The scorpion denies this and promises he will do no such thing, so the frog agrees to the request.

As the frog swims to the other side, however, his arachnid passenger suddenly stings his new green friend and – despite both being doomed to drown – explains to his stunned victim that he was merely following his nature. This fable came to mind as I was observing last weekend’s drama involving Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, the former MAGA darling, who was disavowed by President Donald Trump after breaking with the president too many times to his liking – on releasing the Epstein files, Obamacare health insurance subsidies, foreign affairs and mass deportation policy. Trump, as is his nature, denounced her with a series of insults, including “wacky,” “lunatic” and “traitor.” He also withdrew his endorsement of her. Greene said the president’s rebuke of her led to unwanted pizza deliveries, hoax emergency calls and death threats.

On Sunday, in an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union,” she said she was turning a new leaf on “toxic politics” and putting behind her history of inflammatory statements, conspiracy theory accusations and historic meanness.

The problem that Greene faces is that she wants to have her cake and eat it too. She wants to be her own person and also show her constituents that she fully supports Trump to avoid alienating his many backers in Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. RELATED Opinion: The rise and fall of the Kamala Harris campaign began in Atlanta The president, who expects total and complete loyalty, is clear that MTG is dead to him, at least for now. After all, he’s known to change his mind. Greene doesn’t deserve the threats and insults she is receiving – no one does – but she must show that she is serious about her newfound embrace of civility, and she should accept the skepticism. Greene’s path forward may require being willing to lose an election U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, speaks with hosts Sunny Hostin and Alyssa Farah Griffin on “The View” Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025. (ABC)

In Georgia, Trump’s endorsement is not as powerful as in other Republican-leaning or dominated states. Take the 2022 midterms. Despite his animus for fellow Republicans Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger for objecting to his false 2020 election fraud claims, his hand-picked primary picks lost. His choice for U.S. Senate GOP nominee, Herschel Walker, now U.S. ambassador to the Bahamas, lost to Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock. Kemp and Raffensperger now openly embrace Trump policies, but they had to run the gauntlet to be seen as their own men. If Greene survives a 2026 Republican primary challenge, she too may be able to ford her own path. Until recently, she had been one of Trump’s biggest boosters.