Opinion

Mike Luckovich: Alien exasperation

By
47 minutes ago

About the Author

Mike Luckovich is the award-winning editorial cartoonist for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He has twice been recipient of the Pulitzer Prize for editorial cartooning, in 1995 and 2006. He was a Pulitzer finalist in 1986. Mike joined The Atlanta Constitution staff in 1989, and he rarely cleans his office.

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