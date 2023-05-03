BreakingNews
Atlanta police chief: All 5 Midtown shooting victims are women
Who is Deion Patterson? What we know so far about the suspect

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
22 minutes ago

The 24-year-old Midtown shooting suspect’s last known address was in Clayton County, address records show.

Deion Patterson also has a relative that lives in the Buckhead area, but she declined to speak when reached by phone Wednesday afternoon.

Patterson holds fishing and hunting licenses in Georgia.

He doesn’t appear to have a criminal record in Fulton County. In Clayton County, Patterson was charged in 2017 with driving under the influence, leaving the scene of a crash, improper lane change and not having insurance, court records show. Those charges were dropped the same year.

In 2020, Patterson was cited for a seatbelt violation in St. Louis County, Missouri, court records also show.

Georgia state senator: ‘We don’t have to live like this’
8m ago
Atlanta police chief: All 5 Midtown shooting victims are women
12m ago
‘We must act’ on gun safety, Warnock says on Senate floor
16m ago
