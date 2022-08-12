ajc logo
AJC 2022 Super 11: Vic Burley, Warner Robins High School

Vic Burley is the No. 3 player in Georgia and the No. 4 defensive lineman nationally, who is committed to Clemson. Video by Ryon Horne and Tyson Horne

