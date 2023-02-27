X
Dark Mode Toggle

Tracy Boles to succeed Bishop James H. Morton Sr. at New Beginning

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
51 minutes ago

The Rev. Tracy L. Boles was named to succeed Bishop James H. Morton Sr. as pastor of New Beginning Full Gospel Baptist Church in Decatur.

Since 2011 he has served as senior pastor of Timothy Baptist Church in Athens.

Prior to that Boles served as a personal assistant to Morton and as youth pastor of New Beginning.

ExploreBishop James Morton, noted preacher and musician, dies at 76

Morton, a well-known preacher, musician and singer, died Feb. 11 at age 76.

A native of Hampton, S.C., Boles has served on the Fellowship Assistance Council of the International Full Gospel Baptist Church Fellowship and as the youth and young adult program director for Georgia.

In 2015, the FGBCF appointed him state director of pastors and, later, as overseer for the Athens district.

He graduated from Lander University in 1995 with a degree in business administration and from the American Institute of Banking in 1999. He received his master’s of ministry and master’s of divinity from Luther Rice College and Seminary.

Boles and his wife, Darlene Boles, have three children:

About the Author

Follow Shelia Poole on twitter

Shelia has worked at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for more than 30 years. Previously, she worked at The Lexington Herald-Leader and The Louisville Defender. Her beat is a bit of a mixed bag that includes religion and spirituality, culture and trends, race and aging. She earned degrees from Spelman College and Northwestern University.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Senate committee backs Buckhead cityhood bills2h ago

Credit: Homerville Police Dept.

GBI arrests South Ga. police chief; command staff resigns after interim placed
21h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

5 things to know about the Buckhead cityhood bills
1h ago

Credit: AP

Quin Snyder is good get for Hawks to build program
3h ago

Credit: AP

Quin Snyder is good get for Hawks to build program
3h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman for the AJC

The Jolt: ‘Buckhead City’ vote could stop police training center
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

5 things to know about the Buckhead cityhood bills
1h ago
Fulton County makes progress on court backlog, but harder work ahead
7h ago
It was WWII. And a Plains teen girl borrowed Jimmy Carter’s clothes.
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

It was WWII. And a Plains teen girl borrowed Jimmy Carter’s clothes.
Refugees and their advocates see a champion in Jimmy Carter
7h ago
'Everything Everywhere All at Once' dominates at SAG Awards
12h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top