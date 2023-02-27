Tracy Boles to succeed Bishop James H. Morton Sr. at New Beginning

The Rev. Tracy L. Boles was named to succeed Bishop James H. Morton Sr. as pastor of New Beginning Full Gospel Baptist Church in Decatur.
Since 2011 he has served as senior pastor of Timothy Baptist Church in Athens.
Prior to that Boles served as a personal assistant to Morton and as youth pastor of New Beginning.
Morton, a well-known preacher, musician and singer, died Feb. 11 at age 76.
A native of Hampton, S.C., Boles has served on the Fellowship Assistance Council of the International Full Gospel Baptist Church Fellowship and as the youth and young adult program director for Georgia.
In 2015, the FGBCF appointed him state director of pastors and, later, as overseer for the Athens district.
He graduated from Lander University in 1995 with a degree in business administration and from the American Institute of Banking in 1999. He received his master’s of ministry and master’s of divinity from Luther Rice College and Seminary.
Boles and his wife, Darlene Boles, have three children:
