Son charged after father’s body found behind Hall County home

A man was arrested Tuesday after his father’s body was found behind a Hall County home, authorities said.
Steve Joe Andrade, 26, of Gainesville, was apprehended just hours after the grisly discovery when officers pulled him over on White Sulphur Road, about four miles from the home where 52-year-old Esteban Andrade was found dead, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office said.
Around 6:30 a.m., deputies responded to the 3800 block of Old Cornelia Highway after getting a call about an unknown problem at the residence. Inside a building behind the home, authorities found the body of the the elder Andrade.
He showed signs of blunt force trauma on parts of his body, officials said. His son was arrested on charges of malice and felony murder in the father’s death.
Steve Joe Andrade is also charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, aggravated assault and kidnapping in an incident involving his 52-year-old mother, Nora Andrade, the sheriff’s office said. Authorities did not say if the two incidents happened on the same day.
He is being held without bond in the Hall County jail.
