Roswell Municipal Court introduces amnesty month

For the month of July, those with outstanding fines and warrants in Roswell Municipal Court will be able to clear them in person without facing arrest.

Individuals who have received citations in Roswell for traffic violations, city ordinance violations or state charges, and have failed to appear in court to pay their fines, are eligible for the program. In order to participate, individuals must visit the court at suite 210 in Roswell City Hall, 38 Hill Street.

Eligible incidents include violations of City of Roswell ordinances, misdemeanor possessions of marijuana, possessions of drug-related objects, shoplifting, littering and possessions of alcohol by minors.

Those with an active warrant for a state criminal charge or with an active or with a warrant from another jurisdiction may still be subject to arrest.

To confirm eligibility and fine amount, interested parties can call Roswell Court Services at 770-641-3790 or visit in person. Payments will not be accepted over the phone.