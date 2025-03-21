Rollin' 60s Crips, rappers arrested by feds and the case against ‘Big U’

He will remain in federal custody at least until his detention hearing on March 31.

The Rollin' 60s Neighborhood Crips take their name from the numbered streets between Slauson and Florence avenues. They were one of the first cliques — or “sets” — of the Crips to spring up in the area, according to a 1992 Times article.

In a 107-page federal complaint charging Henley and others, Andrew Roosa, an FBI agent, described the Rollin' 60s as “a violent criminal street gang with associated sets in several other states.”

Among their most notable members is Hussle, who shouted out the gang in the intro to his breakthrough 2013 mixtape, “Crenshaw.” Hussle was killed in 2019 by a fellow member of the Rollin' 60s.

Henley is an admitted member and “original gangster,” or “OG,” of the Rollin' 60s, Roosa wrote.

Although law enforcement called Henley a leader within the Rollin' 60s, Skipp Townsend, a gang interventionist in L.A., said “there is no leader.” He added that the group is “not structured as a gang. There’s no hierarchy.”

The FBI began investigating the Rollin' 60s in August 2020, according to the federal complaint charging Henley and others. The following year, the federal agency launched an investigation into Big U Enterprise and its association with the Rollin' 60s.

On wiretap calls, according to the complaint, Henley allegedly recounted being bigger than any Rollin' 60s member, including Hussle.

After a years-long FBI investigation, federal authorities have accused Henley of kidnapping and fatally shooting a young rapper in the face and leaving his body in the Las Vegas desert over perceived disrespect. He also is accused of directing the robbery of an unlicensed L.A. marijuana dispensary that had stopped making extortion payments.

Henley also allegedly defrauded companies, donors, athletes and celebrities — including professional basketball player Draymond Green and former NBA MVP Shaquille O’Neal — persuading them to donate to his charities and later allegedly transferring the money to his own personal bank accounts.

Authorities have also accused Henley of fraudulently obtaining funding from the Gang Reduction and Youth Development program overseen by the L.A. mayor’s office. His nonprofit, Developing Options, was allotted $2.35 million from the city from July 1, 2018, to June 30, 2023, according to the complaint. Henley’s organization is one of more than 20 involved in GRYD, according to the city.

In a statement, De’Marcus Finnell, Mayor Karen Bass' press secretary, said the city “has zero tolerance for malfeasance and over the past two years increased oversight on GRYD programs.”

Before he surrendered to authorities, Henley made videos blaming the allegations against him on Internet gossip. In recent years, posts on social media have accused Henley of killing Rayshawn Williams.

Authorities made a nod to that in the federal complaint, pointing out that within days of Williams' death, multiple people sent Instagram messages to Henley “demanding answers for what happened to R.W., all of which went without response.”

Although Henley did not specifically address the murder in his videos, he denied the allegations against him.

“What crimes am I committing to cover up with Developing Options? I ain’t committed no crimes and covered up anything with Developing Options,” Henley said.

Although the biggest name on the list was Henley, authorities also announced that they had charged 18 other members and associates of the Rollin' 60s.

Henley, Mark Martin, aka Bear Claw, and Sylvester Robinson, aka Vey, have been charged with violating the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO). Martin, the chief financial officer of Developing Options, is well-known in the gang intervention world and credited with mentoring many youths.

Termaine Ashley Williams, a rapper known as Luce Cannon, was arrested in Las Vegas and is charged with robbery. In the complaint, Roosa described Williams' involvement in the robbery of an unlicensed marijuana dispensary in L.A., allegedly at the direction of Henley.

Roosa wrote that Williams later admitted to the robbery on the “No Jumper” podcast. That podcast episode was removed, Roosa wrote, after Henley allegedly served a cease-and-desist order.

According to the complaint, Henley allegedly paid Armani Aflleje $1,000 to transport three women from California to Las Vegas to engage in prostitution. Aflleje later spoke to the FBI, Roosa wrote, and admitted to promoting prostitution, noting she was known for “bringing the hoes.”

Henley allegedly later said on a wiretapped call that investigators were going to charge Aflleje with sex trafficking based on a recording they had of Henley saying Aflleje could find women for them.

Frederick Blanton and Tiffany Hines have been charged with bank fraud.

Authorities have also charged Christian Forbes, aka Bus, Danavian Hughes, Lamont Green and Zihirr Mitchell, a rapper and YouTube personality known as Bricc Baby, with being felons in possession of firearms.

Joshua Hala and Zachary Garcia, aka Z, have been charged with distribution of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime. Ron Antoine Britten, aka Ronnie Mac, has been charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

Derrick Andrew Pollard, aka Grimsky, has been charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and distribution of meth.

According to the U.S. attorney’s office in L.A., Phuoc Kien Huynh and Bryan Mejia have been charged with various counts of being a felon and undocumented immigrant in possession of firearms and dealing in firearms without a license based on sales from New Leaf Clothing, a store in Koreatown.

Tiyon Jones, aka Blue Face, is charged with possession of machine guns. Jaiquan Smith, aka Jay Jay, aka Hydeparc Blue, has been charged with being a felon in possession of ammunition for selling firearms and ammunition.

