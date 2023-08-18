Ride Gwinnett to hold workshops on this month’s transit expansion

Ride Gwinnett, the public transit service in Gwinnett County, is holding two workshops in the coming week for residents who want to learn more about a transit expansion that will be implemented Aug. 28.

The expansion includes new microtransit zones in Snellville and Lawrenceville and two new local bus routes, numbered 25 and 70.

Microtransit is an on-demand shared ride service, according to the county website. Riders can request a small van or shuttle on the Ride Gwinnett mobile app to travel within the designated zones.

The new Route 25 will leave from the transit center at Gwinnett Place Mall and travel to Lilburn City Hall and the Amazon distribution warehouse near Stone Mountain. Route 70 will run from downtown Snellville to the Indian Creek Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) station.

A workshop on the Lawrenceville microtransit zone will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center, 75 Langley Drive in Lawrenceville.

Ride Gwinnett will also hold a virtual meeting Wednesday at 6 p.m. A link can be accessed here.