Read the comments from DA Fani Willis

“Please remember that everyone charged in this bill of indictment is presumed innocent.”

“Specifically, the indictment brings felony charges against Donald John Trump.”

“Every individual charged in the indictment is charged with one count of violating Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corruption Organizations Act through participation in a criminal enterprise in Fulton County Georgia and elsewhere to accomplish the illegal goal of allowing Donald J. Trump to seize the presidential term of office beginning on January 20, 2021.”

“The participants in association took various actions in Georgia and elsewhere to block the counting of the votes of the presidential electors who were certified as the winners of Georgia’s 2020 general election.”

“All elections in our nation are administered by the states, which are given the responsibility of ensuring a fair process and an accurate counting of the votes, that includes elections for presidential electors, congress, state officials and local officials.”

”The state’s role in this process is essential to the functioning of our democracy.“

”Georgia like every state, has laws that allow those who believe that results of an election are wrong, whether of intentional wrongdoing or unintentional error, to challenge those results in our state courts.”

“Subsequent to the indictment, as is the normal process in Georgia law, the grand jury issued arrest warrants for those that are charged.”

”I am giving the defendants the opportunity to voluntarily surrender, no later than noon on Friday the 25th day of August, 2023.“

”An indictment is only a series of allegations based on a grand jury’s determination of probable cause to support the charges.“

”It is now the duty of my office to prove these charges in the indictment beyond a reasonable doubt at trial.”