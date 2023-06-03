WATSON, Annette



Annette Watson, age 84, of Lawrenceville, GA, passed away on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. A Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, June 4, 2023 in the Lawrenceville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Rev. Mike Fortner and Pastor Rodney Hall officiating. Interment will follow at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends 12:30 PM - 3:00 PM prior to the service. Annette was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Lawrenceville for 62 years. She loved to sing and spend time with her family. Annette was preceded in death by her parents, Rev. Bill and Lena (Powell) Fortner; brothers, Donald Fortner and Bobby Fortner. She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Sanford Watson of Lawrenceville; daughter and son-in-law, Connie and Randy Aaron of Lawrenceville; son, Sandy Watson of Lawrenceville; brother and sister-in-law, Ken and Matt Fortner of Lawrenceville; sister-in-law, Sue Fortner; grandchildren, Christy and Matthew Martin of Hoschton, Hannah and Jason Sims of Bethlehem; great grandchildren, Ross Martin, Rayna Martin, Ruthie Martin, Parker Sims, Naomi Sims, and Benjamin Sims; numerous family and friends. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road, SW, Lawrenceville, Georgia 30046. 770-962-3100. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com





Funeral Home Information

Tim Stewart Funeral Home

300 Simonton Rd. SW

Lawrenceville, GA

30046

https://www.stewartfh.com