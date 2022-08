VIRGIL, Chars



Chars Ruth Virgil, 64, of Ellenwood, GA, passed on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Celebration of Life Services will be held on Saturday August 6, 2 PM at New Life Tabernacle COGIC 715 Cleveland Avenue, SE Atlanta, GA 30354. Visitation will be on Friday August 12-8 PM. Interment Kennedy Memorial Gardens Ellenwood, GA. South Dekalb Chapel.