Steele, Jonathan

Jonathan "Jon" Marshall Steele, aged 69, passed away peacefully in his home in Cumming, GA on Thursday, September 22, 2024. He was born in Roswell, GA on July 14, 1955 to parents Charles Jay Steele and Shirley Ann Steele. Jon graduated from Roswell High School in 1973. He married Joyce Ann Steele on August 26, 1978 in Englewood, Colorado. Jon Steele worked as president of Madewell Products Corporation for over 40 years and was well-respected in the protective coatings industry. He was the 18th person to become a NACE Certified Coating Inspector (now known as the AMPP Coating Inspector Program). Jon was greatly admired by his friends and family for his loyalty, intelligence, and problem-solving skills. He was well known for his sharp wit and sense of humor. His strong desire to help people led him to create the Klorfasil water purification system, which provided clean water to people in Haiti. A man of many hobbies, Jon loved to learn and try new things. His late passion was rock-crawling, and he spent many weekends on his buggy climbing over rocks at nearby off-road parks with his friends. Jon also loved to travel with his wife Joyce. In 2021, they drove across the country and back with their camper, visiting eight national parks along the way. Jon is survived by his wife, Joyce Steele; daughters, Julie Steele and Natalie Steele; son-in-law, Jason Brown; granddaughter, Sloane Brown; older brother, Charles Jeffrey (Jeff) Steele; sister-in-law, Shelly Steele; younger brother, Joseph (Joe) Steele; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. In lieu of a funeral, the Steele family is hosting a remembrance event for family, friends, and colleagues at Madewell Products Corporation in Alpharetta, GA on Wednesday, September 4 from 1 PM until 4 PM.



