Spencer, Radcliff

Rad Spencer was a typical Atlanta guy, a Buckhead boy with ups and downs, who loved good friends and fun times. With his move to Jackson, Wyoming, he became a man, a mountain man, loving the outdoors—climbing, cycling, rafting and skiing —living a most active life while maintaining a successful career in real estate. Sadly, his best life was cut short on Sunday, February 13, 2022, as he was tackling one of his many goals: skiing the highly technical Apocalypse Couloir on Prospectors Mountain in the back country of Grand Teton National Park. After a good start, Rad fell and, unable to regain balance, slid down the steep, narrow gulley where he was found by Park Rangers. Rad and his four friends were helicoptered out of the Park by Teton County Search and Rescue. Rad was doing what he loved in beautiful place he now called home.



Rad's deep love for the outdoors began with Moon Dance and NOLS trips to Wyoming and Alaska in high school. During college he worked at C Lazy U dude ranch in Granby, Colorado and it was a natural move to Jackson Hole after college. Once there, Rad became educated about the sometimes challenging weather and the terrain. He immersed himself in avalanche classes and became a knowledgeable and cautious skier and technical climber. Indoors, he loved breakfast dates (something only Rad could pull off) and was a devotee of hot yoga.



After starting his career with Jackson Hole Real Estate Associates, he joined the Neville Group in 2019 and subsequently helped form Neville Asbell Spencer, a full-service residential real estate firm in 2021.



Radcliff Lyons Spencer was born to Lucy Lyons and William Langhorne Spencer on May 1, 1994 in Baltimore, Maryland. He graduated from The Westminster Schools where he was on the State Championship lacrosse team in 2013. He was a member of the Chi Phi fraternity at the University of Georgia, served on the Interfraternity Council, and graduated from the Terry College of Business in 2017.



It is not just his family who was blessed by Rad's life and love. Rad's love knew no bounds. He loved his Lord, loved his family and loved his friends. His gentle warm spirit lit up every room he entered. He was an exceedingly popular and engaging member of the Atlanta and Jackson communities, developing an untold number of personal and professional relationships with people of all ages. They will carry on inspired and motivated by his spirit. Rad's Instagram account—thats_so_rad—illustrates the stories of his active, joyful, fun and funny life. He could be a goof when appropriate—full of laughter he was eager to share—or a guide when someone needed help. He was a good listener, the best kind of friend—a caring, compassionate and kind soul. Among his many kindnesses: he would let disabled children go to the head of the ski line and once made a point to congratulate friends who were accepted to Westminster when he had not yet been. He was known to get up before dawn – dragging his friends—to watch God unveil the day with a glorious sunrise.



Ironically, Rad served on the Teton County Search and Rescue team; he played on the Jackson Hole Lacrosse Club and coached the high school team, a group devastated by his death and celebrated his life with a bonfire on Monday night. He was also an organizing member of the Fresh Life Church. If there is a hole left in the hearts of those who lose someone, Rad leaves a canyon.



Rad is survived by his parents: Lucy Lyons and Daniel G. Broos and William Langhorne and Katherine Coleman Spencer. Also surviving are his sister, Katherine Spencer Watson (Ryan) of Nashville; and four brothers: Robert Randolph Spencer, Henry McCreery Broos, William Langhorne Spencer, Jr. and John Coleman Spencer, all of Atlanta. Numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and a host of devoted friends will miss Rad greatly. His grandmothers Lucy Radcliff Harrison (Jimmy) of Mobile, Alabama; Mary Randolph Coleman Spencer of Richmond, Virginia; Ann Guillory Coleman of Atlanta; and Ellie Hamm Spencer of Warrenton, Virginia also survive him. Rad was predeceased by his grandfathers William Hunter Lyons and Harold Rennolds Spencer as well as his uncle and namesake, Robert Radcliff Lyons who also died in a tragic accident at a young age.



Interment of ashes will be Friday morning, February 18 with the family. A service of thanksgiving and celebration honoring Rad will take place at 11 AM at the Cathedral of St. Philip. The service can be seen online via a link on the church's website, www.cathedralatl.org. There will be a second service to celebrate Rad's life with the Jackson Hole community at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family knows Rad would appreciate donations to the Teton County Search and Rescue Foundation, P.O. Box 1063 Jackson, WY 83001; the Jackson Hole Lacrosse Club, P.O. Box 6707 Jackson, WY 83002; or the Fresh Life Church, 5655 Main Street, Wilson, WY 83014.

