X
Dark Mode Toggle

Muir, Douglas

Obituaries
1 hour ago

MUIR, Jr., Douglas Gordon

Douglas Gordon Muir, Jr., 77, of Duluth, Georgia, died on January 9, 2023, in Orlando, Florida, after a short illness. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Cynthia Sue (Shoemaker) Muir; two children by a previous marriage; daughter, Caroline Muir Browne (John) and son Douglas Gordon Muir III (Sally); numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and his brothers, Jeffrey Muir and William Muir. He was preceded in death by his parents, Douglas Gordon Muir, Sr., and Barbara Shepard Garland; and his son, Michael Muir. Doug was born on July 5, 1945, in Providence, Rhode Island. He grew up in Atlanta and graduated from The Lovett School. In 1967, he graduated from the University of Georgia where he majored in accounting. He worked as a certified public accountant for more than five decades. He was a huge Bulldog fan, loved golf, and immensely enjoyed his time at the Atlanta Athletic Club. There are no funeral or memorial service arrangements at this time.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: Wendell Brock

Atlanta restaurants, chefs named semifinalists for 2023 James Beard Awards 7h ago

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

Multiple crashes on I-75 in metro Atlanta cause major congestion
7h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Marjorie Taylor Greene says running with Trump not on her radar
7h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Medical marijuana rules approved in a ‘milestone’ for sales in Georgia
8h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Medical marijuana rules approved in a ‘milestone’ for sales in Georgia
8h ago

Credit: Uncredited

Colombia's once most-wanted drug lord pleads guilty in US
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Johnson, Monica
1h ago
Walton, Patricia
1h ago
Mitchell, Paul
1h ago
Featured

Credit: robert.andres@ajc.com

From 2022: How Geoff Duncan kept his power, even after bucking Donald Trump
UGA investigating events surrounding fatal crash
Atlanta Classics: Blue-domed Polaris restaurant continues spinning atop ‘hotel of hope’
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top