Muir, Douglas

MUIR, Jr., Douglas Gordon



Douglas Gordon Muir, Jr., 77, of Duluth, Georgia, died on January 9, 2023, in Orlando, Florida, after a short illness. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Cynthia Sue (Shoemaker) Muir; two children by a previous marriage; daughter, Caroline Muir Browne (John) and son Douglas Gordon Muir III (Sally); numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and his brothers, Jeffrey Muir and William Muir. He was preceded in death by his parents, Douglas Gordon Muir, Sr., and Barbara Shepard Garland; and his son, Michael Muir. Doug was born on July 5, 1945, in Providence, Rhode Island. He grew up in Atlanta and graduated from The Lovett School. In 1967, he graduated from the University of Georgia where he majored in accounting. He worked as a certified public accountant for more than five decades. He was a huge Bulldog fan, loved golf, and immensely enjoyed his time at the Atlanta Athletic Club. There are no funeral or memorial service arrangements at this time.

