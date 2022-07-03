MCGEE, Patrick Joseph



Patrick Joseph McGee died in his home at the Lenbrook Retirement Community on Thursday, June 23, 2022, after a brief illness. He was 85 years old.



Joe was born in Atlanta, Georgia, on December 12, 1936. He was the youngest of four children born to John Joseph and Kathryn McNulty McGee. He attended Marist School of Atlanta, where he was an accomplished athlete, lettering in baseball, football and basketball before graduating in 1954. He enrolled at the University of Georgia and was a member of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity. After completing his studies and earning a Bachelor of Arts degree, he joined the United States Navy, serving as an officer on the USS Klondike in 1959. His time in the Navy included stations in San Diego, CA, and Pearl Harbor, HI as well as deployments to Sasebo and Iwakuni, Japan and Subic Bay, Philippines.



After completing his military service, Joe returned to Atlanta and attended Emory Law School. He received his degree in 1966 and started working at the First National Bank of Atlanta while simultaneously studying for the Georgia Bar Exam. In 1967, he joined the law practice of Westmoreland, Hall and Pentecost. His success as a matrimonial attorney led him to being named partner three years later. In 1986, he formed the law firm of McGee & Oxford as managing partner with Clifford Oxford, Stanley P. Meyerson, Jack A. Wotton, Ronald W. Hartley and James B. Crew. During his fifty-year career, he continued to distinguish himself as one of the top divorce lawyers in Atlanta. He was the on the Board of Directors of the Atlanta Bar Association from 1982-1983 and President of the Georgia Chapter of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers from 1997-1999.



On September 27, 1969, Joe married the love of his life, Hilda Dana Davis. They were parishioners at the Cathedral of Christ the King where all of their children and grandchildren have attended grade school. The couple enjoyed a number of international voyages in retirement, including trips to England, Ireland, Spain and Canada. A member of the Capital City Country Club for over fifty years, Joe enjoyed playing golf and tennis with family and friends. Each year he would participate in the Judicial Invitation Golf Tournament (Sea Island, GA) with his legal colleagues and the F&B Golf Classic (Fayetteville, PA) with his sons. He was a loyal, diehard Georgia Bulldog fan who finished 47-18 against Georgia Tech, including 28-7 at Grant Field!



Joe is survived by his four children and five grandchildren; Patrick J McGee Jr. of Arlington, VA, Alexander Blount and Michelle Stevens McGee of Atlanta (Davis and Hudson), Theodore John and Jeanette Casselano McGee of Atlanta (Gracie), and Kathryn McGee and Beau Barron of Atlanta (Dana and West). He was predeceased by his loving wife of 41 years, Dana Davis McGee and his three siblings, John J. McGee Jr. of Satellite Beach, FL; James P. McGee of Elmhurst, IL; and Mary M. Branigan of



Hendersonville, NC. He also leaves behind many sisters and brothers in laws and numerous nieces and nephews.



The family thanks Alexandra Stephens and the devoted staff at Lenbrook and Emory Hospital for the loving care and companionship during his time of need.



Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 14 at 2 PM at the Cathedral of Christ the King, 2699 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta, Georgia 30305, with a reception to follow.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Children's Tumor Foundation (https://www.ctf.org).



