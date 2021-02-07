McCune, Samuel Walker

MCCUNE IV, Samuel Walker



S. Walker McCune IV, (Walker) age 76, of Atlanta, died at home on February 3, 2020, from cancer. Walker was born on January 8, 1945, in Wilmington, Delaware, to the late Margaret McCorkle McCune and Samuel W. McCune III. Walker lived in Delaware, Pennsylvania, London, England, New York City, and Atlanta.



As a young man, Walker attended Badingham College, located in Surrey, England, and until recent years, he enjoyed returning for reunions with his fellow classmates. Walker attended The Hill School in Pottstown, Pennsylvania, graduating in 1963. He was an undergraduate at Lehigh University, Class of 1967, where he was a member of the Psi Upsilon Fraternity and earned a B.S.B.A degree in Accounting. He subsequently obtained an M.B.A. in Health Care Administration from Cornell University in 1969.



Walker began his post-graduate career in New York City as a Financial Manager in The Roosevelt Hospital's Ambulatory Care, where he managed the hospital's outpatient clinics. Relocating to Atlanta in 1971, Walker was the Manager of Administrative Services at the Health Resources Corporation, where he was responsible for a modular hospital in Woodstock, Georgia, that served as a prototype for the development of hospitals in small rural communities. He then became the Principal Health Planner at the Atlanta Regional Commission and directed the development of physician-sponsored health maintenance organization. From 1973 to 1984, Walker was the Regional Manager of Medicus Systems Corporation, directing both national and regional consulting activities for federal, state, and local government clients. He served as the Chief Executive Officer of Atlanta Healthcare Alliance until 1992, and was responsible for directing all operations and programs for this corporate-sponsored, community-based alliance. From 1992 to 1995, he was an Executive Recruiting Consultant for Russell Reynold Associates focusing on the healthcare and private nonprofit sectors. Afterward, Walker was the Chief Executive Officer for Southeastern Radiology Associates, LLC, directing operational start-up and management of a 500-member radiology network. True to his entrepreneurial spirit, in 1998, Walker was the Principal of IntegriHealth, LLC, a start-up company with a goal of combining the practices of both alternative and traditional forms of medicine into employee health care plans. Before retiring in 2006, Walker served as the co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Crosspoint Hospice, headquartered in Newnan, Georgia.



Walker's hobbies included reading, gardening, playing the piano and pipe organ, and watching British television shows. He loved spending time with his family and cooking delicious meals for them, such as his signature leg of lamb or Yorkshire pudding, a nod to his time spent in England. He also had the ability to succinctly remember people, places, things, dates, figures, and how they linked together. His daughters often thought of him as a walking and talking encyclopedia because of his uncanny way of recalling such details so vividly and with a strong wit.



Walker was a longtime member of The Cathedral of St. Philip where he served on the Funeral Guild, Finance Committee, and Usher Team for many years. He was President of the Board of Directors for the Vinings Historical Preservation Society. Walker was also a Past Board Member of Planned Parenthood of Atlanta, a former member of the Planning Group for Health Promotion at Morehouse Medical College, and served on the Advisory Board for Mercer University's Graduate Program in Health Administration.



Walker is survived by his devoted wife of 49 years, Rebecca Carpenter McCune; two daughters, Maggie McCune Fuller (Ross), Smyrna, GA, and Josephine Malone McCune, Atlanta, GA; two grandchildren, Michael and Carolyn Fuller, Smyrna, GA; sisters Susan K. Bergman (John), Menomonee Falls, WI, and Sarah J. Fairfield, Shutesbury, MA; and many nieces and nephews.



The family would like to express their sincere appreciation for his caregivers from Home Care Assistance, especially Amiko Walker, and the nursing staff from Professional Registry for the Northside, Inc. Additionally, the family would like to thank the Visiting Nurse Health System and their Hospice staff for their expert care and compassion.



A private memorial service and celebration of Walker's life will be held with family members. In lieu of flowers, those who wish to make contributions in memory of Walker may do so to The Cathedral of St. Philip, 2744 Peachtree Road NW, Atlanta, GA 30305 or The Hill School, 800 Beech Street, Pottstown, PA 19464.

