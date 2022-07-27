Landry, Jerome

LANDRY, Dr. Jerome



It's with a heavy heart to announce the passing of Dr. Jerome Landry. Who departed this life on Friday July 8, 2022. Celebration of Life Services will be held on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Our South Dekalb Chapel. Due to COVID-19, a mask will be required to enter our building. Please express your condolences on our website. Services entrusted to Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, South DeKalb Chapel located at 4347 Flat Shoals Parkway, GA 30034. 404-241-5656.

