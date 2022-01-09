KALK, Fritz E.



Fritz E. "Opa" Kalk, age 82, of Suwanee, GA, peacefully passed away Thursday, January 6, 2022 at Emory Johns Creek Hospital.



In accordance with Fritz's wishes, he will be cremated and no services are planned at this time.



Fritz was born on October 7, 1939 in Germany to the late Erich and Frieda Kalk; also preceding Fritz in death was his beloved wife of 60 years, Marliese Giese Kalk.



Fritz was of the Christian faith. He retired with Mercedes Benz as a Customer Service Manager. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandson Eric watching sports. He was a grandfather and friend to so many.



He is survived by his son, Andreas Kalk; daughter and son-in-law, Bettina and Jeff Hamilton; beloved grandson and caregiver, Eric Ciancio; and sisters, Elli and Ani.



