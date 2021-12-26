Hightower, James

HIGHTOWER, Sr., Rev. Dr. James E.



Celebration of Life Services for Rev. Dr. James E. Hightower, Sr., of Atlanta, GA, Pastor Emeritus of Bible Believers Baptist Church, Greater Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church and Elizabeth Baptist Church will be held Thursday, December 30, 2021, 11:00 AM at Elizabeth Baptist Church, 4245 Cascade Road, SW Atlanta. Dr. Craig L. Oliver, eulogist. Remains in state 10:00 AM. Entombment Lincoln Cemetery. Family and friends will assemble 10:30 AM at the church. The late great Rev. Dr. James E. Hightower, Sr., leaves to cherish his memories, son, David Hightower, daughter, Wanda Hightower, six (6) grandchildren, eight (8) great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends. Services provided by Alfonso Dawson Mortuary, Inc., 3000 M.L.K. Jr. Drive, Atlanta, GA, (404) 691-3810.

