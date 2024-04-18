HENDERSON, Ronald



Ronald S. Henderson, beloved husband, father, friend, advocate, and mentor, passed away in the early hours of April 4, 2024, at the age of 88. Affectionately called "Hendu" by many whose lives he touched, Ron was born on June 13, 1935, in Indianapolis, Indiana to the late David R. and Anna Louise Henderson. Raised in Chicago, where he attended George Washington Carver High School, Ron briefly attended Western Michigan University. After enlisting in the Air Force, his broad artistic talents and prowess in track & field led him to Dillard University in New Orleans, where he majored in Political Science and ran the 100, 200, 400, and 800. He holds conference records in all four events, received the Dillard University Legacy Award in 2018, and was inducted into the Dillard University Hall of Fame in 2018.



While in New Orleans, he taught and coached at L.B. Landry Junior/Senior High School, where he was the city Coach of the Year in 1967 and state Coach of the Year in 1968. During his tenure, the L.B. Landry Varsity Track Team finished second in the state and won more relay events than any other high school team in Louisiana. He recruited and coached the Track and Field team at Southern University in New Orleans (SUNO), winning the NCAA III National Championships for three consecutive years (1973-1975).



He rose from humble beginnings to become the Executive Director of Dryades Street YMCA in New Orleans, LA, the first Black Assistant Director of the Greater Indianapolis YMCA, the first Black Assistant Director of the Greater Houston YMCA, and the Assistant Director of the Butler Street YMCA in Atlanta, GA. Ron was also a proud member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, a 32nd Degree Mason, Prince Hall, and a member of USA Track & Field.



He was a true Renaissance Man–a brilliant innovator; an executive; an award-winning and internationally celebrated color-pencil artist; a multi-instrument musician; a gifted and nationally-ranked athlete; a talented writer of prose and poetry; and a patient teacher and coach. The impact of the latter led him to be named the recipient of the Eddie Robinson Award, sponsored by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, in 2022.



It was at Dillard University that he met the love of his life, then Raljean C. Haines, his wife of 64 years who remains behind to celebrate his memory. They were blessed with four children, Darryl K. Henderson (Deirdira), Darri K. Henderson, Donna K. Henry, and Dwan K. Henderson. He is survived by the family that he loved so fiercely, including his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Evan A. Henderson, Arden R. Henderson-Newton, Andrae Henderson, Jasmin Henry, Andraia Henderson, Joi Henry, Adrienne Henderson, Sydney Simmons, Amari Henderson, Sir Newton, and Sage Newton; and a host of nieces and nephews. Ron was predeceased by his grandmother, Reverend Willa L. Hunt; his stepfather, Charles R. Threet; his brothers, David, Richard, and Aaron Henderson; and his nephews, Phil Henderson and Michael Henderson.



A memorial service will occur at 11 AM EST on Friday, April 19, 2024, at Cascade United Methodist Church, 3144 Cascade Road, Atlanta, GA 30144. It will be livestreamed. In place of flowers, contributions can be made to the Dillard University Office of Development, 2601 Gentilly Boulevard, New Orleans, LA 70122 (Ref: Ronald S. Henderson Track Scholarship).



