Harrison, Charles

HARRISON, Jr., Charles E.



Friend and syndicated columnist Dick Yarbrough has written that while it's not always "cool" being Southern these days, there are still many things about the South in which we can take pride. One of these is the "unique species" of the Southern Gentleman. Yarbrough continues, "You cannot define in words what constitutes a Southern Gentleman, but you will know one when you see one. There is a certain aura about them. They carry themselves with a certain aristocratic dignity, their very presence demanding respect. Southern Gentlemen are well-mannered and courteous. They speak softly, but when they do, you listen carefully because they have something to say that is worth hearing." Dr. Charles E. Harrison, Jr. was a true Southern Gentleman.



Charlie was also a trusted physician whose kind heart and positive attitude made him special to his many patients, friends, and any acquaintance who had the privilege of knowing him during his nearly eighty-seven years on Earth before entering Heaven on December 28, 2021. When advised of Charlie's passing, former NFL player and college coach, Bill Curry, described well the void created by the passing of this gentle giant. "Wow. I thought Charlie was indestructible. We do that with our heroes. Dear God, how can the world function without Charlie Harrison?"



Charlie was born on January 30, 1935 in St. Petersburg, Florida, the son of Dr. Charles Elbert and Mary Lewis Blalock Harrison. Although he never lived in St. Pete after the age of 18, Charlie loved the city and always considered it home. In 1952, Charlie graduated from St. Pete High and entered Vanderbilt University on a basketball scholarship where he lettered for the Commodores for four years. Charlie held the school's career rebounding record for several years and is still ranked fifth in school history in this category. Also while at Vandy, he was elected a member of ODK, was President of his fraternity, Phi Delta Theta, and graduated cum laude with a pre-med degree in 1956.



However, Charlie's most notable achievement as a Commodore was meeting his true love, Betty Ponder, in 1955.



Shortly after moving to Atlanta, GA in 1956 and enrolling in medical school at Emory University, Charlie and Betty were married in 1957 and a sixty-four-year romance began. Charlie received his medical degree from Emory University School of Medicine in 1960 and then he began his internship and residency in Internal Medicine at Grady Memorial Hospital. After completing his medical residency at Duke University in Durham, NC in 1964, he served his country as a Captain (MC) in the United States Air Force at Maxwell AFB in Montgomery, AL.



Following his military service, Charlie and Betty returned to Atlanta in 1966 where he established a private internal medicine practice at Piedmont Hospital. In 1970 he was joined by his colleague and friend, Dr. William C. Waters, where they compassionately attended to the needs of their patients. During his forty-two year distinguished career at Piedmont, Charlie served on and chaired numerous committees, including Chairman - Cardiovascular Committee, Vice-Chairman – Department of Internal Medicine, and President of the Clinical Society. Additionally, Charlie was a member and leader of many other local and national professional medical organizations and societies. He was elected to membership as a Fellow in the American College of Physicians (ACP) in 1971 and became Governor-Elect for the Georgia Chapter in 1991 where he served on the Executive Committee. He received the ACP's Laureate Award in 1995.



Charlie combined his love of medicine and sports by becoming a member of the Atlanta Falcons inaugural medical team in 1966 as their first internist along with orthopedic surgeons Dr. James Funk and Dr. Robert Wells. He also served as the first team physician for Atlanta's other professional sports franchises (Braves, Chiefs, Flames, and Hawks). Thanks to his 6'7" frame, he was affectionately referred to by Falcons players and coaches as the "Tall Healer". He faithfully remained the Falcons primary care "Doc" for over forty-two years. The highlight of his tenure with the team occurred in 1999 when the Falcons played the Broncos in Super Bowl XXXIII.



During that season, Charlie made a life-saving diagnosis for Coach Dan Reeves, resulting in the coach undergoing emergency quadruple by-pass surgery during the team's storied playoff run. When asked, Coach Reeves echoed what many of Charlie's patients have said, "He saved my life". Charlie's blood forever ran "Falcon Red and Black". Just two days before his death, he was glued to his TV watching his favorite team beat the Detroit Lions.



Charlie was respected and recognized often by his NFL physician colleagues for his outstanding service to Sports Medicine. In 2001, he was honored as the NFL Physician of the Year by the NFL Trainers Association. Charlie also served as President of the NFL's Physician Society.



Charlie was an active and dedicated member of Northside United Methodist Church, serving on both the Administrative Board and Board of Trustees. And, when not travelling with the Falcons or "on call" at Piedmont, he especially enjoyed rounds of golf with friends, his children and grandchildren at Peachtree Golf Club and at the Piedmont Driving Club. For twenty-five years, Charlie and Betty spent summers in Highlands, NC where they delighted in gardening together and playing croquet at Highlands Country Club with wonderful friends.



Charlie is survived by his beloved wife of sixty-four years, Betty, sons Chase and Ponder Harrison, daughters-in-law Judy and Kerrie Harrison, grandchildren Charlie (Kemper), Jamie, Beau (Hayley D'Antuono - fiancé), Wendy, Ladd, and Beth Harrison. His six grandchildren were the true joy of his life, and he had a special relationship with each of them. Of his many nicknames, being called "Chick" by his grandchildren was by far his favorite. Charlie is also survived by his brother, Dr. John Harrison (Carolyn) and was pre-deceased by his youngest brother, David Harrison.



Charlie's family thanks God for His promise of Heaven where we know our faithful "Chick" is now healthy and restored, reunited with his son, John Dumas Harrison and his daughter, Elizabeth Dumas Harrison. We also thank the staff at The Terraces at Peachtree Hills Place who compassionately cared for Charlie during the past two months.



Details regarding a Memorial Service will be shared at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in memory of Charlie Harrison be made to The Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131, (www.parkinson.org), Piedmont Hospital, 1968 Peachtree Road, NW, Atlanta, GA 30309 (www.piedmont.org), or Northside United Methodist Church, 2799 Northside Drive, NW, Atlanta, GA 30305 (www.northsideumc.org).

