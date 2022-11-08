ajc logo
Ellis, James

6 hours ago

ELISS, James

James "Jimmy" Edward Ellis, age 67, of Suwanee, Georgia, peacefully entered into the presence of his Lord and Savior on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Wellstar North Fulton Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

Funeral services for Jimmy will be held on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at Johns Creek Baptist Church at 11:00 AM, with Dr. Shaun King officiating. Burial will follow at Peachtree Memorial Park, Peachtree Corners, GA. The family will gather with friends on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM and from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM in the Peachtree Corners Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory.

Jimmy was born August 26, 1955, in Atlanta, GA, to his beloved parents, James Wesley Ellis Jr. and Billie Jean Sammons Ellis.

Jimmy was of the Christian faith. In 1971 while Jimmy was still in high school at Southwest Dekalb, Jimmy began working after school in the service shop cleaning, moving vehicles and performing light mechanical work. After graduation, Jimmy worked full time as a technician and began the career path that took him through most of the dealership departments and several positions that gave him experience in sales and management. At the age of 28, he became general manager of a newly acquired Porsche-Audi Dealership in Tucker, Georgia. From there, Jimmy grew and advanced in the business until the early nineties when Mr. Jim Ellis asked Jimmy to take on the operating officer role. By the time Jimmy took over, the dealership group had grown to four dealerships representing six different automotive brands. Jimmy became the President and CEO of Jim Ellis Automotive Group in January of 2015. Prior to that, Jimmy was the vice president and chief operating officer for 18 years. The Jim Ellis Automotive Group consists of 20 dealerships, comprised of 17 brands, and a Collision Center. The brands represented by Jim Ellis are: Porsche, Audi, Mazda, Maserati, Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Hyundai, Volkswagen, Volvo, Alfa Romeo, Cadillac, Ford, Genesis, Kia, Mercedes and Toyota.

Jimmy had many hobbies such as boating, fishing, golfing, exercising and driving fast cars. He enjoyed watching his beloved Falcons and Yellow Jackets. Times dearest to Jimmy were spent at his second home in Charleston, Anchoring Oaks, where he cherished many memories with his wife, children and grandchildren.

Jimmy was preceded in death by his brother, William Gregory Ellis. In addition to his parents, James Wesley Ellis Jr. and Billie Jean Sammons Ellis, Jimmy is survived by the love of his life of 48 years, Glynnell Ellis; daughter, Stacey Ellis Hodges and husband Gregory; son, James Wesley Ellis III and wife Monica; cherished grandchildren, Ellen Grace Hodges, Andrew Davis Hodges, Asher Jacob Ellis, James Ryland Ellis, Camden Grant Ellis; sisters, Karen Ellis Black, Kristi Ellis Cohron; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Bobby and Marie Bankston; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Gene and Ardyth Bankston; nieces, Brooke Ellis Gatlin and husband James, Tara Keltner and husband Jason, Sheyanne Navarro and husband Scott, Caroline Cohron and Taylor Elizabeth Cohron; nephew, Trey Ellis Cohron; great-niece, Ivie Ellis Gatlin and great-nephew, Tyler Gregory Gatlin; nieces and nephews, Jason and Meredith Bankston, and Daren and Shelley Knarich; great-nieces and great-nephews, Eden Bankston, Elijah Bankston, Easton Bankston and Collin Knarich; as well as a host of extended family and such dear and close friends.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that contributions be made to Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center - Medical Office Building at Scottish Rite Hospital - www.choa.org/medical-services/cancer-and-blood-disorders?cid=_fu-ho_ch-Yx_na3_na4_d-yxll_na6.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. (770) 448-5757



