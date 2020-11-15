CREIGHTON, Maxwell Forest "Max"



Maxwell (Max) Forrest Creighton of Atlanta, Georgia died on November 7, 2020. He leaves his wife Susan Jamieson of Atlanta, GA; his daughter Emily Creighton and son-in-law David Field of Takoma Park, MD; and his son Mathew Creighton and daughter-in-law Yasha Butler of Avoca, County Wicklow, Ireland. He also leaves his grandchildren Theodore Jamieson Field, Sebastian Creighton Field and Atesh Butler Creighton. Max was born in St. Paul, Minnesota on September 20, 1944 to the late Marie-Louise and William Forman Creighton. Max was the youngest of three boys—brother to Michael and William Creighton—and grew up in Chevy Chase, MD. For much of that time, his father served as the Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington. Max was proud of his father's faith-based role in the civil rights movement and also greatly admired his mother, a life-long supporter of the Democratic party. Max was guided by a desire to confront inequality and injustice. In 1968, after college, he joined the Peace Corps in Brazil where he helped develop a fishing cooperative in Pecen, Fortaleza and met his future wife, Susan, a fellow Peace Corps volunteer. Max received a graduate degree in city planning at Georgia Tech and helped establish the Community Design Center of Atlanta (CDCA), where he served as Executive Director from 1984 to 2007. The CDCA offered key services to community-based nonprofit housing and economic development organizations, lower-income neighborhoods, homeless shelters, and social service providers. Max was a steadfast and ardent advocate for social, economic and racial justice in every aspect of his work. Max was proud of his children, the careers they chose and their families. His son Mat is a sociology professor at University College Dublin in Ireland. His daughter Emily is an immigrant rights attorney at the American Immigration Council. Max was a committed and proud supporter of Sue in her career as a legal advocate for disability rights at Atlanta Legal Aid Society. Max truly loved spending time on the water. He rowed crew as an undergraduate for American University and, later, sailed throughout Georgia's barrier islands, the Penobscot Bay, the Florida coast and the Virgin Islands. In the Creighton tradition, he was known to carry around a suitcase of paints and brushes and would occasionally capture the natural world in a quick watercolor or a sketch. Max and Sue were travelling partners; traveling throughout South America, Africa, India and Europe. Max approached life with an understated sense of humor. He has left his friends and family with a powerful example of a person committed to the well-being of others who was grateful for the multitude of blessings in his own life. Details about a virtual service can be found at asturner.com where friends and family also may share photographs and memories. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Welcome House, https://www.the3keys.org/property/welcome-house/. A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory.

