Christian, Fred

CHRISTIAN III, Fred



Hudson



Fred Hudson Christian III, 67, of Marietta, Georgia, passed away on March 8, 2024. To many of his friends and family, he was known by his nickname "Derf". He graduated from Stratford High School (Houston) in 1975 and from Texas A&M University in 1979. He began his career in Houston, Texas, as a programmer/analyst and progressed in various information technology positions for several companies in Houston, Atlanta, and London before retiring in 2018.



Although always a proud Texan by birth, he loved his adopted home of north Georgia, where his job transferred him in the early 1990s. He loved the beauty of the north Georgia Mountains, rivers, and streams, where he spent time hiking, kayaking, and fishing. Derf exemplified heart, humor, and hard work in all walks of his life.



Family was the cornerstone of his life, and his love for them never wavered or waned. Preceded in death by his father, Fred Hudson Christian Jr.; and mother, Marcia Gladney Christian; he is survived by three sisters and the love of his life and soul mate of 38 years, Susan; his two children, Fred Hudson Christian IV (Stefanie), and Pierce William Christian (Maria); and his "adopted" son, Joe Williams (Francesca).



Derf loved life and appreciated everything God gave him.



He knew he was blessed and felt like the luckiest man on Earth. He never took anything for granted. Although personally frugal, he was generous with his family in every respect, whether enthusiastically encouraging their interests or using his resources to help further their educations, assist with special projects, make gifts, or provide a safety net. For Derf, family could do no wrong and was always the center of his life.



Derf requested that his remains be cremated and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com