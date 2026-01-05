Atlanta Falcons 5 things to know about new Falcons GM Ian Cunningham Check out these key facts about the former Roswell resident, whose path includes stops with Ravens, Eagles and Bears. The Atlanta Falcons announced Thursday night that Ian Cunningham is their new general manager. Cunningham spent part of his youth living in Roswell in the 1990s. (Jason Getz/AJC 2024)

Ian Cunningham, a former metro Atlanta resident, was named the general manager of the Falcons on Thursday night. Cunningham, 40, has worked in the NFL with the Ravens, Eagles and Bears before landing the job with the Falcons.

RELATED Falcons GM Ian Cunningham brings winning experience to front office Here are five things to know about Cunningham: 1. Lived in Roswell: Cunningham spent part of his youth living in Roswell in the 1990s. He was a fan of the Falcons and Braves during the city’s Summer Olympics era. Cunningham attended Tritt Elementary School in Marietta. He was a Boy Scout who liked playing basketball and games on Sega Genesis. 2. Moved to suburban Dallas: Shortly after the 1996 Summer Olympics, the family moved to Carrollton, Texas. He played football at Hebron High and was selected to play in the High School All-American game. He went on to Virginia and started five games as a freshman. Ian Cunningham, 40, has worked in the NFL with the Ravens, Eagles and Bears before landing the job with the Falcons. (AP 2022)

3. Played at Virginia: He played along the offensive line at Virginia for coach Al Groh. He signed as an undrafted offensive lineman with the Chiefs in 2008, where his locker was next to Tony Gonzalez’s. He was waived before the start of the season and that was the end of the road, after starting 31 games at Virginia, where he was an honorable-mention freshman All-America.