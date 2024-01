BARTON, Heyward M.



Heyward M. Barton, age 85, of Alpharetta, GA passed away on December 30, 2023. His wife, Jane M. Barton, and his daughter and son-in-law, Jack and Tracey Barton, will receive friends on Saturday, January 6, 2024 from 10 AM until 11 AM at Northside Chapel in Roswell, GA. A memorial service will follow, beginning at 11 AM in the funeral home chapel. In lieu of flowers, you may contribute to your favorite charity in honor of Heyward.



