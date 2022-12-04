Barringer, Elizabeth

BARRINGER (WILSON), Elizabeth "Wendy"



Elizabeth "Wendy" Wilson Barringer, died peacefully on November 26, 2022, surrounded by her family, at her home in Atlanta. Wendy was born March 17, 1947 to Fred and Barbara (Lander) Wilson and grew up along with her sister, Holly, in Rosemont and Wayne, Pennsylvania. Wendy enjoyed annual summer visits to Lake Sunapee in New Hampshire and attended The Shipley School on the main line. In 1966 Wendy moved to Boston with her German Shepherd, Grindel, and enjoyed living on Beacon Hill and working as an editor at Houghton Mifflin. It was during this time that Wendy and Drew Barringer, who had met in high school, began writing to each other during his tour in Vietnam. Wendy and Drew were married in her sister Holly's home in Long Beach, CA in 1970. Following time in Chapel Hill for Drew's graduate program, they relocated to Atlanta where Wendy would remain a resident for nearly 50 years. Following the births of their two daughters, Jenny and Katie, and after 23 years of marriage, Wendy and Drew divorced and remained friends until her death. In 1994, while working as the editor of the Journal of Contemporary Neurosurgery at Emory University, Wendy met Dr. George Tindall. Wendy and George would go on to marry in 1996 and following his retirement in 1997, relocated to Dr. Tindall's tree nursery and their 40-acre farm, Sweetgum, in Meansville, Georgia. In addition to traveling together to Mongolia, England, and Mexico, among other places, Wendy and George created a beautiful and loving home in Meansville with their dogs. Together they enjoyed gardening, long walks, observing wildlife, and great meals. For many years, Sweetgum has been a favorite visiting spot for their children and grandchildren. During her life, Wendy was known for her keen intellect including completing the New York Times Sunday crossword in pen each week. Wendy inherited a love and crisp sense of language and grammar from her mother Barbara, a librarian, which led to her jobs editing the magazine for St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Atlanta, the Journal of Neurosurgery, and the three-volume textbook The Practice of Neurosurgery, which is still used today. The number of people who received a knit cowl, sweater, scarf, or baby blanket as a result of Wendy's most prolific hobby is something she treasured. In addition to her love of language, reading, and knitting, Wendy possessed what she lovingly called "the dog gene." Over her lifetime, Wendy owned and loved more than 25 dogs. Dachshund, Shatsi, German Shepherds: Grindel, Heidi, Tess, and Hummer; labs: Bo, Dinah, Sunny, and Sam; and her special girl, Scout, are just a few that preceded her in death. Wendy is survived by her husband of 26 years, Dr. George T. Tindall, first husband, Drew Barringer (Clare Schneider) of Flagstaff; daughters: Jenny Barringer Burke of Charlotte, Katie Barringer (Jordan Smelt) of Atlanta; niece, Sarah Tague (Kevin) of Los Angeles; grandsons: Charlie and Teddy Burke of Charlotte; great-nephews: Brendan and Ethan Tague of Los Angeles; and her Lander cousins. Wendy is also survived by Dr. Tindall's four children, Cathy, George, Annelle, Suzanne, and their families, with whom she enjoyed visits over the years. Wendy was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Barbara Wilson; and her sister, Holly Peck. Wendy's family would like to express their immense gratitude to Dr. Jane Meisel of Winship Cancer Center at Emory for her care, compassion, and friendship over the last four years, and to the loving care team of Longleaf Hospice for helping Wendy and her family during her final journey. In addition, the family would like to recognize Wendy's longtime friend, Diane Jones-Palm, who provided countless rides, cards, humor, food, and friendship in good times and in bad. Wendy's funeral service will take place at 11:00 AM, Saturday, December 10 at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 435 Peachtree Street, Atlanta, GA 30308 with a reception to follow in the parish hall. Sign online guestbook at www.fischerperimeterchapel.com. In lieu of flowers, donations (and adoptions) can be made at the Atlanta Humane Society www.atlantahumane.org

