Arbour, Sidney

Obituaries

ARBOUR, IV, Sidney Vincent

Sidney Vincent Arbour, IV, age 42, died unexpectedly on June 15, 2022. Sidney is survived by his wife, Marissa Jennings Arbour and their children: Ann Kathryn, Sidney Vincent, V, Emily Grace (Emmy) and Robert Brooks; parents: Sidney Vincent Arbour, III, and Kathryn Acree Arbour; brothers: Joseph O'Neal Arbour (Rebecca) and Jonathan Bryant Arbour; niece Ella Kathryn Arbour and numerous cousins. Sidney was the hard-working Operations Manager for Innovative Metals Company, Inc. ("IMETCO") and was known for his love of life, love of his family, and for the good times he had with his wide circle of friends and relatives. He was the "spark plug" for creating good and frequently memorable times for those in attendance at the gatherings he initiated or attended. Sidney is a graduate of St. Paul's Episcopal School in Mobile, Alabama and Georgia State University where he graduated with a degree in International Business. Sidney traveled worldwide while pursuing his undergraduate degree. Sidney and family lived in Albuquerque and Sacramento before settling in Johns Creek, Georgia. The services will be at Saint Brigid Catholic Church, 3400 Old Alabama Road, Johns Creek, Georgia on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Visitation at Saint Brigid beginning at 10:30 a.m., funeral Mass following at noon. A memorial Mass will be held on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Mobile, Alabama at 11:00 a.m. with visitation from 9:30am to 11:00am. Donations may be made to Catholic Charities or to the charity of your choice.

