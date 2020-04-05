Civil rights hero Lowery honored at private Atlanta funeral

RELATED: Remembering the Rev. Joseph Lowery

Likely by coincidence, Lowery's funeral fell on the 52nd anniversary of King's assassination in Memphis, Tennessee, on April 4, 1968.

Lowery gave the benediction at Obama's first inauguration in 2009. Later that year, Obama awarded Lowery the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor.

A public memorial service is planned for Oct. 6, which would have been Lowery's 99th birthday.

Lowery’s daughter, Cheryl Lowery, had previously said 10 family members would attend the funeral Saturday. Specific details of the service were not made public.

