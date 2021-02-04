X

Chucky doll featured in errant Amber Alert in Texas

This photo provided by the Texas Department of Public Safety shows an Amber Alert test for Chucky and his son, Glen Ray, that was released by the agency. The department apologized after accidentally sending out an Amber Alert about Chucky, the killer doll featured in the 1980s horror film “Child's Play.” The alert was meant to be an internal test, but it was instead sent out three times last week in Texas. (Texas Department of Public Safety/The San Antonio Express-News via AP)
This photo provided by the Texas Department of Public Safety shows an Amber Alert test for Chucky and his son, Glen Ray, that was released by the agency. The department apologized after accidentally sending out an Amber Alert about Chucky, the killer doll featured in the 1980s horror film “Child's Play.” The alert was meant to be an internal test, but it was instead sent out three times last week in Texas. (Texas Department of Public Safety/The San Antonio Express-News via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

National & World News | 1 hour ago
By The Associated Press

SAN ANTONIO — Rest assured, “Chucky” is not on the loose.

The Texas Department of Public Safety has apologized after mistakenly issuing an Amber Alert that said the killer doll featured in the 1988 horror film “Child’s Play” was a suspect in the kidnapping of his 5-year-old son, Glen Ray, who was featured in “Seed of Chucky.”

ExploreNick Cannon has tested positive for COVID-19

The emergency alert described Chucky as a 3-foot, 1-inch doll wearing “blue denim overalls with multi-colored striped long sleeve shirt wielding a huge kitchen knife.”

Explore‘Cinderella,’ starring Whitney Houston, premiering soon on Disney+

The alert was mistakenly sent out three times last week to Amber Alert subscribers. The agency said it was a test malfunction.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.