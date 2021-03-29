‘Captain Underpants’ spinoff pulled for ‘passive racism’

“I hope that you, my readers, will forgive me, and learn from my mistake that even unintentional and passive stereotypes and racism are harmful to everyone,” he wrote. “I apologize, and I pledge to do better.”

The decision came after a Korean American father of two children started a Change.org petition asking for an apology from the publisher and writer.

It also follows a wave of high-profile and sometimes-deadly violence against Asian Americans nationwide since the pandemic began.

Earlier this month, the estate of Dr. Seuss said six of his books would no longer be published because they contained depictions of groups that were “hurtful and wrong,” including Asian Americans. The move drew immediate reaction on social media from those who called it another example of “cancel culture.”