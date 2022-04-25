Biden picks Bridget Brink , as new U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine.Biden picks Bridget Brink , as new U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine.On April 25, the White House announced President Biden has selected Brink, a 25-year career diplomat, to be the new ambassador to Ukraine.On April 25, the White House announced President Biden has selected Brink, a 25-year career diplomat, to be the new ambassador to Ukraine.Brink is currently the U.S. ambassador to Slovakia and has worked in Uzbekistan and Georgia.Reuters reports that she's also held several senior positions throughout the State Department and White House National Security Council.Reuters reports that she's also held several senior positions throughout the State Department and White House National Security Council.She also speaks Russian.A State Department official said Brink's "decades of experience make her uniquely suited for this moment in Ukraine’s history.".Reuters reports that the position has been vacant since former President Trump recalled Marie Yovanovitch in 2019.Reuters reports that the position has been vacant since former President Trump recalled Marie Yovanovitch in 2019.It must now be confirmed by the U.S. Senate.Over the weekend, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin traveled to Kyiv to meet with President Volodomyr Zelensky and other Ukrainian officials.Over the weekend, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin traveled to Kyiv to meet with President Volodomyr Zelensky and other Ukrainian officials.Over the weekend, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin traveled to Kyiv to meet with President Volodomyr Zelensky and other Ukrainian officials.Amid the trip, Washington announced that American diplomats will return to Ukraine this week