Macon man charged after 3 beaten to death at boardinghouse

The dead have been identified as the homeowner, Chester John Novak, 74, and two tenants, Colene Anne Koerner, 46, and Alaric “Ric” Cornelius, 51.

A fourth victim, Alice Randle Bollurich, 65, was in critical condition at a Macon hospital, Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said.

On the night of the slayings, police accuse Green of breaking a window and climbing inside the house.

Detectives later revealed that they collected “several possible instruments” that might have been used in the beatings.

“It was done with something more than just hands and fists. It was some hard object,” Sheriff Davis said. “Whoever did this, there seemed to be some rage or some emotion behind it to go in and bludgeon people like he did.”

Deputies were unable to serve Green with the court order because his address was listed as the boardinghouse, where the man was ordered by the landlord to leave about a month before.

The victims were discovered when another resident arrived to find shattered glass and “blood all over the floor” and called police, according to an incident report.

Records show Green has been arrested in Macon 30 times on charges that include DUI, terroristic threats, battery, aggravated stalking and family violence, according to The Associated Press.

Despite the long rap sheet, he does not appear to have served time in prison.

He was indicted for making terroristic threats and committing battery in 2006, but the charges were dismissed after he completed an anger-management course.

Court records also show Green got divorced from his most recent wife in September 2016. The following April, records show she obtained a temporary protective order that accused Green of sneaking into her house as she recovered from a car accident.

According to the wife’s sworn statement, she woke to find Green “on top of her, having sex with her.” The wife said she grabbed “a piece of wood and started swinging it at (Green’s) head” until he ran off.

Information provided by The Associated Press was used to supplement this report.