Metro Atlanta No. 4 in the country for 2016 population increase

Metro Atlanta added 90,000 people to its population last year, ranking it fourth in the country for number of new residents, according to new Census Bureau data.

The metro saw a 1.6 percent growth in population between 2015 and 2016, with 90,650 additional residents calling the metro Atlanta area — including Sandy Springs and Roswell — their new home.

The population grew from 5,699,050 to 5,789,700, making it the ninth most populated city in the country.

The previous year, the area’s population saw an increase of 95,431 residents — from 5,615,364 in 2014 to 5,710,795 in 2015.

Since 2010, more than half of Atlanta's population moved here, while the rest was driven by births greatly outpacing deaths, the AJC reported last year.

Texas’ Dallas/Fort Worth/Arlington metro area saw the most growth last year, adding 143,435 to its population.

The next four-fastest areas by growth were Houston, Texas; Phoenix, Arizona; Atlanta and Seattle, Washington.

With its booming job market, affordable housing and overall quality of life, the metro continues to see hundreds of thousands of newcomers.

The area was recently named the top moving destination for the seventh year in a row by Penske Truck Rental, ranked among the world’s top cities for city infrastructure and is home to some of the country’s fastest-growing businesses.