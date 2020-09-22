La. officer dies in crash hours after being fired in 2019 custody death

Hollingsworth had been under investigation in the May 2019 death of 49-year-old Ronald Greene, whose case is now the subject of a federal civil rights lawsuit.

Greene’s family alleged Hollingsworth and other troopers used excessive force and “brutalized” the man during an arrest for an unspecified traffic violation, however authorities said the man had crashed his vehicle into a tree following a high-speed chase in rural northern Louisiana.

But Greene’s family released graphic photographs last week that show deep bruises and cuts to his face, and other photos showing his car with little damage, AP reports. That raised questions about whether Greene received those injuries in a car crash — as authorities initially told his family — or when troopers arrested him.

The agency has faced mounting pressure to release body-camera footage and other records related to the case, but has refused to do so citing the ongoing internal investigation, which was opened last month.

The department has only publicly said that Greene died “after resisting arrest and a struggle with troopers.”

Greene’s family has has filed a federal wrongful-death lawsuit and called for “the immediate arrest of the remaining men responsible for this tragic and unnecessary death.”

The family claims troopers used a stun gun on Greene three times and “left him beaten, bloodied and in cardiac arrest” before covering up his actual cause of death.

“Trooper Hollingsworth’s family has the finality of knowing exactly how he died as their community mourns his loss,” said Lee Merritt, a prominent civil rights attorney representing the family. “The family of Ronald Greene, however, is still being denied the same finality by the State of Louisiana.”

It was not immediately clear what impact Hollingsworth’s death would have on ongoing investigations. Hollingsworth was the only one of the six troopers involved who had been placed on leave. That came Sept. 9 — the same day the AP filed a records request for body camera footage of Greene’s arrest.

