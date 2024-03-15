As thousands of children are kicked off Medicaid, Sen. Ossoff and Rep. McBath want answers

Kemp spokesperson Garrison Douglas also referenced data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that show Georgia, proportionally, ranks much better than other states in the percentage of children who have lost Medicaid coverage.

“Georgia does not place in even the top 10 states with the highest percentage of child Medicaid coverage losses,” Garrison said in a statement.

Federal officials and public advocates believe many children who were dropped from the program still qualify for the coverage, but were dropped in error, most often due to paperwork mistakes made either by their families or by the state. Previous AJC reporting documented a processing system so broken that enrollees are often given instructions that are impossible to follow, or information on a cell phone screen that contradicts what they see on a desktop screen for the same Medicaid account.

“The safety and well-being of children must be one of our highest concerns. It is unacceptable that children and other vulnerable Georgians have lost access to comprehensive health care through no fault of their own,” said the Friday letter, which specifically referenced the AJC”s reporting.

The Democratic lawmakers demanded Gov. Kemp, a Republican, respond to a series questions regarding the state’s efforts to address these problems, including what steps Georgia is taking to work through the redetermination process and what the state is doing to address children’s health in the meantime.

“Given the AJC’s reporting about mismanagement, understaffing, and poor administrative execution, what is the State doing to reach Georgia families whose children lost their insurance and ensure they understand their eligibility status and next steps to get their children reenrolled?” the letter reads.

Kylie Winton, spokesperson for the Georgia Department of Human Services, said the department didn’t have a comment, referring questions to Gov. Kemp’s office.