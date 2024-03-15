Investigations

As thousands of children are kicked off Medicaid, Sen. Ossoff and Rep. McBath want answers

A Wednesday letter signed by the Georgia lawmakers and addressed to Gov. Brian Kemp references months of reporting by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that has revealed persistent issues with the state’s Medicaid enrollment process.
A Friday letter signed by U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath and U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff seeks answers from Gov. Brian Kemp regarding the hundreds of thousands of Georgia residents recently kicked off of Medicaid. (Hyosub Shin / hyosub.shin@ajc.com)

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

A Friday letter signed by U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath and U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff seeks answers from Gov. Brian Kemp regarding the hundreds of thousands of Georgia residents recently kicked off of Medicaid. (Hyosub Shin / hyosub.shin@ajc.com)
By
35 minutes ago

Following months of reporting by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that exposed deep issues with within Georgia’s Medicaid enrollment program, U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff and U.S. Congresswoman Lucy McBath are demanding Gov. Brian Kemp explain why at least 149,000 children have been kicked off the program.

AJC has previously reported that hundreds of thousands of Georgia residents had been kicked off Medicaid as part of year-long “redetermination” process mandated by the federal government. But the Georgia Department of Human Services, which oversees Medicaid workers, reportedly has been understaffed and overwhelmed — despite claims by the DHS that it had hired additional case workers and spent millions of dollars to address the challenges facing the agency.

In practice this has meant that, since recertifying began last April, Georgia had dropped more than 149,000 children from Medicaid as of September. The state had the nation’s third highest number of disenrolled children as of mid-December, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Kemp spokesperson Garrison Douglas also referenced data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that show Georgia, proportionally, ranks much better than other states in the percentage of children who have lost Medicaid coverage.

“Georgia does not place in even the top 10 states with the highest percentage of child Medicaid coverage losses,” Garrison said in a statement.

Federal officials and public advocates believe many children who were dropped from the program still qualify for the coverage, but were dropped in error, most often due to paperwork mistakes made either by their families or by the state. Previous AJC reporting documented a processing system so broken that enrollees are often given instructions that are impossible to follow, or information on a cell phone screen that contradicts what they see on a desktop screen for the same Medicaid account.

“The safety and well-being of children must be one of our highest concerns. It is unacceptable that children and other vulnerable Georgians have lost access to comprehensive health care through no fault of their own,” said the Friday letter, which specifically referenced the AJC”s reporting.

The Democratic lawmakers demanded Gov. Kemp, a Republican, respond to a series questions regarding the state’s efforts to address these problems, including what steps Georgia is taking to work through the redetermination process and what the state is doing to address children’s health in the meantime.

“Given the AJC’s reporting about mismanagement, understaffing, and poor administrative execution, what is the State doing to reach Georgia families whose children lost their insurance and ensure they understand their eligibility status and next steps to get their children reenrolled?” the letter reads.

Kylie Winton, spokesperson for the Georgia Department of Human Services, said the department didn’t have a comment, referring questions to Gov. Kemp’s office.

About the Author

Dylan Jackson joined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's investigations team in 2022 and writes about abuses of power.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

ATLANTA FALCONS
What is tampering? A closer look at Falcons deal for Kirk Cousins3h ago

Credit: Jim Gaines

Fulton property tax payments back online after hack
2h ago

Credit: Elissa Eubanks

Atlanta water treatment leak sends E. coli surging in Chattahoochee River
10h ago

Parking expansion to offer more options near Hartsfield-Jackson airport
10h ago

Parking expansion to offer more options near Hartsfield-Jackson airport
10h ago

Credit: Tyson Horne

COMPLETE COVERAGE: 50 Years of Atlanta Hip-Hop
11m ago
The Latest

Credit: Lewis Levine

Updated list: Death toll at Georgia prisons sets new records amid staffing crisis
6h ago
Death toll sets new records amid staffing crisis at Georgia prisons
7h ago
Lawmakers eye a remake of the Georgia prison system
9h ago
Featured

Credit: Courtesy of Ryker Sixkiller

Stickball: Native American sport gains new attention in Georgia
How Atlanta’s Black influencers are preparing for a potential TikTok ban
22h ago
Why your allergies are acting up now and how to get relief