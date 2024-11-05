Here are some strategies from local experts for coping with Election Day stress and anxiety.

Acknowledge feeling anxious is normal and to be expected.

Daniele Fallin, dean of the Rollins School of Public Health at Emory University and a mental health expert, said people must recognize anxiety in themselves and others and understand it’s to be expected. “That is not abnormal in a time of uncertainty. In many ways, it is a natural human response to feel anxious in an uncertain time.”

More than 7 in 10 adults reported worry about the future of our nation (77%) is a significant source of stress in their lives — it’s the most common source of significant stress in the latest Stress in America 2024 poll by the American Psychological Association. The survey also found 69% of U.S. adults identified the presidential election as a significant source of stress.

Focus on wellness

In times of stress it can be hard to prioritize healthy habits like exercising, healthy eating and a good night’s sleep. But experts say this is a critical time to stick to good lifestyle habits to protect your mental health.

“As hard as it may be in the moment to focus on tools of wellness, it’s really important,” said Fallin. “This is a time you want to be very intentional, and again, I know it can be very hard.”

This can also be a time to introduce new strategies such as daily meditation or a couple minutes of deep breaths. Practicing daily gratitude can also shift your mindset to a more positive way of thinking, and can help reduce feelings of stress and anxiety, she said.

“It is important to be mindful about what matters to you,” added J. Kip Matthews, an Athens psychologist. “Make sure you put time, energy and focus into being involved with activities that matter the most to you, whether that is spending time with family, exercising or playing with your pet. Often, our worries and fears can lead us away from a value-driven life.”

Take breaks

Experts recommend limiting your news consumption, checking it at specific times instead of being glued to your TV, phones and other devices for the latest election update.

Step away, for as little as five minute increments, to do things that give you joy, whether it’s walking your dog or riding a bicycle or listening to a few of your favorite songs. Or better yet, give yourself a longer escape from the news cycle to take a long walk, watch a light, apolitical show or play a board game with family and friends.

Haylie Ann Yakrus, a trauma therapist based in Dunwoody, recommends people feeling on edge go outside, even if it’s for as little as five minutes.

“I think it’s really important to change your scenery,” said Yakrus. “I always say have a pad of paper and just take a deep breath and write your thoughts down. It could be a list of things you need to empty from your mind or it could be a list of what you’re feeling. You want to create that safety in your body so the body stops producing all of these stress hormones.”

The days ahead could be difficult. Focus on what’s important

The election results could leave about half the country devastated.

“If your candidate loses, remember, this is grief. So it’s going to come in waves and emotionally and mentally prepare for that. Not all days will be hard days and not all days are going to be wonderful, shiny and sunny days. So set yourself up a plan for those hard days,” said Yakrus.

Plan to use strategies that help you cope. For some, it may be sticking to a specific work routine. For others, it will be connecting with others at church or book club.

Turn your attention to focusing on problems you care about, whether it’s volunteering at an animal shelter, mentoring at a school or supporting a cause important to you.

“Take a moment to acknowledge the values that feel disappointed and hurt, and then create a plan do something and nurturing that feels good,” said Yakrus. “If you feel your voice is not heard ... reach out to a friend or find a place where you can utilize that value in a positive and meaningful way.”

Look for common ground

Fallin said we are in a moment of what has been called “othering.”

“What I mean by that is this idea that people who believe differently than you are very extreme compared to you. And what we know is that’s not actually true. We have much more in common than we think.” Fallin also said it’s helpful to remember everyone is still human.

“No matter what happens next. I think this is a wake-up call for all of us to build better skills for dialogue. We have to figure out ways to be comfortable in conversations with people who disagree with us, to listen intently to each other so that we can find some moments of common ground and accept we don’t have to be identical in our ideologies to still be friends, to still be colleagues, to be friends, to be neighbors.”