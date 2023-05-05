Gwinnett to upgrade lighting on I-85 under Sugarloaf Parkway

Gwinnett County and the Sugarloaf Community Improvement District will both contribute to upgrading the lighting on Interstate 85 under Sugarloaf Parkway.
The current incandescent lighting there was installed in 1997 when the interchange was built, according to the county website. It will be replaced with LED lights, which are more energy efficient.
Gwinnett will pay $165,000 from the 2017 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax program. Sugarloaf CID will contribute $30,000, according to the county.
