There’s a new queen ruling Georgia’s list of most popular baby names

Liam held strong as the state’s most often-used boy name, followed by Noah, still clinging to the No. 2 spot. James barely edged out William to claim the third spot.

There were 771 little Liams born in Georgia last year, 708 newborn Noahs and 478 boys named James.

Nationwide, Liam and Olivia held the top spots. In second place came Noah and Emma. Though favored greatly in Georgia, Charlotte was only the fourth-most popular across all 50 states.

The Social Security Administration began compiling baby name data in 1997, and its records date to 1880.

Last year, girls’ names ending in the letter “A” continued to dominate in Georgia. Amelia, Emma and Ava all held their positions at Nos. 3, 4 and 5, respectively.

Mia broke into the top 10, rising from No. 12 to No. 7, while Sophia dropped two spots to No. 8.

Ellie, Zoe and Riley all joined the list of top 25 names.

Among the top 100 most popular Georgia girl names, Sadie and Millie both saw the biggest gains, each soaring 25 spots from 2023. (Sadie is No. 42 this year, and Millie is No. 56.)

The highest-charting addition to the top 100 is Josie, now tied at No. 64 with Kehlani and Skylar.

The female name to lose the most shine among the 100 most popular is Raelynn, which tumbled 32 positions to No. 86.

For boys, Oliver leapfrogged Elijah to take spot No. 5.

And prepare to meet some tykes named Theodore, Ethan and Dylan, names that all joined Georgia’s top 25 list in 2024.

The ascendancy of Theodore from No. 27 to No. 14 hardly surprised Ashley Trindle, the business operations manager for Marshmallow Dream Monogram Studio. The Smyrna boutique specializes in personalized goodies and gifts, including baby pajamas, dresses, sweaters, bibs and blankets with embroidered initials or first names.

There were 275 Georgia boys named Theodore born last year, according to federal data, and Trindle’s shop stitched up specialized items for a decent number of them.

“I’ve done a lot of Theo, Theodores, Emersons. James is always a thing ... for a girl or boy,” she said.

Also hot right now in her shop are other gender-neutral names such as Remington and Elliott — in almost every possible spelling variation.

“We’ve had a lot of people doing very interesting names because they’re family last names,” she said. “It changes every year.”

The boy’s name to rise the fastest through Georgia’s top 100 is Santiago, which jumped 33 slots to No. 39.

The well-used boy’s name whose popularity faded the most is Carter, which fell 26 positions to No. 49.

Experts at the popular baby naming website Nameberry note that some parents-to-be search the list of top names to get ideas for what to call their children, while others “search them to see what NOT to name their babies.”

Here’s Georgia’s top 10 most-popular names in 2024:

Girls

1. (Tied) Charlotte, Olivia

3. Amelia

4. Emma

5. Ava

6. Isabella

7. Mia

8. Sophia

9. Elizabeth

10. Evelyn

Boys

1. Liam

2. Noah

3. James

4. William

5. Oliver

6. Elijah

7. John

8. Henry

9. Asher

10. Lucas